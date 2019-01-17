Bank FD rates ready reckoner: ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Yes Bank
Here is a list of the current FD rates from some popular banks for deposits up to Rs1 crore over various tenures.
Bank fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be popular investment products not just among senior citizens, who are looking for guaranteed income, but also among investors who can’t stomach risk.
But over-exposure to FDs is not good, and you need to assess your asset allocation and goals to decide how much money you should park in them.
For instance, saving for your child’s higher education that’s 15 years away through FDs may not be a great idea as the post-tax interest rate of an FD may not give you a real return (return that’s above the rate of inflation), but if you plan to take a holiday in two years, an FD can help.
Before choosing an FD, you should compare the interest rates on offer. Here is a list of the current FD rates from some popular banks for deposits up to Rs1 crore over various tenures.
More From Money »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- DCB Bank Q3 results: Small loans give big pain as farm, mortgages lift delinquencies
- 1 step forward, 2 steps back. Is GST going the VAT way?
- Mindtree delivers stable Q3 results after a shock Q2
- RIL Q3 results today: Will Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail make up for lost energy?
- Why Tata Motors’ Project Charge at JLR is failing to recharge its shares