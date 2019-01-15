Is your mutual fund buying or selling stocks too much?
If the portfolio turnover is greater than 100%, that typically means that the manager has churned the portfolio once over, completely
A manager buys and sells scrips regularly, sometimes every day, to generate a return. But when a manager buys and sells far too often, there is a problem. A turnover ratio measures the extent to which a manager churns her portfolio. If the portfolio turnover is greater than 100%, that typically means that the manager has churned the portfolio once over, completely. A high turnover is not necessarily bad, but a consistently high turnover is not desirable unless the inherent strategy of the scheme calls for a high churn. Here are equities with the highest turnover
