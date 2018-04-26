Rupee opens flat in early trade against US dollar

The rupee has fallen 4.52% so far this year, while foreign investors have bought $1.39 billion and sold $1.16 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday trading little changed against US dollar in opening trade tracking mixed Asian currencies.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.91 against US dollar, down 0.02% from its Wednesday’s close of 66.90. The rupee opened and touched a low of at 66.94 a dollar.

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.75% from its previous close of 7.738%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.06% or 19.75 points to 34,521.02 points. Year to date, it’s up 1.30%.

So far this year, the rupee has fallen 4.52%, while foreign investors have bought $1.39 billion and sold $1.16 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed as traders awaited US economic growth data due Friday.

Traders are also awaiting an ECB policy decision Thursday where president Mario Draghi may reiterate a prudent approach toward ending bond purchases while reaffirming a positive outlook for the region’s economy, Bloomberg reported.

South Korean won was up 0.15%, Philippines peso 0.16%, Singapore dollar 0.11% and Japanese yen 0.1%. However, Thai Baht was down 0.33%, Malaysian ringgit 0.21% and Indonesian rupiah 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 91.168, down 0.01% from its previous close of 91.172.