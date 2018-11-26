Rupee hits 3-month high against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has declined 9.66%, while foreign investors have sold $5.71 billion and $7.59 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened for the eighth straight session on Monday to hit a fresh three-month high against the US dollar after crude oil prices dropped below $60 a barrel, easing worries over the current account deficit and inflation. At 9.13am, the rupee was trading at 70.39 a dollar, up 0.46% from its Thursday’s close of 70.70. The currency opened at 70.52 a dollar. Markets were closed on Friday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti. The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.681% from its previous close of 7.711%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Brent crude has corrected 31.8% from its 2018 high of $86.27 per barrel seen on 3 October. It is also down 8.75% in October.

The benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.43% or 151 points to 35,132.98 points. Year to date, it has rose 2.71%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 9.66%, while foreign investors have sold $5.71 billion and $7.59 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Philippines peso was up 0.2%, Taiwan dollar 0.1%, Thai Baht 0.1%, South Korean won 0.08%, Indonesian rupiah 0.06%, China Offshore 0.05%, China renminbi 0.04%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.23% and Malaysian ringgit 0.08%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.975, up 0.06% from its previous close of 96.916.