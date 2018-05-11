RBI bond auction disappoints for 4th straight week

After the auction the 10-year benchmark bond yield eased by one basis point to 7.73% as the long-end papers were fully sold. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) failed to sell all the debt it offered to bidders at an auction for the fourth week in a row on Friday, raising concerns the government may have to pay investors much more to complete this year’s borrowing programme.

RBI, which manages the government’s borrowing programme, was scheduled to sell Rs12,000 crore ($1.78 billion) of four different securities.

But it could sell only Rs81 crore of the 6.84% 2022 bond to bidders out of the Rs3000 crore on offer. The remaining Rs2,920 crore had to be bought by the underwriters of the auction.

The persistent lack of demand is a cause for worry for the government, which is scheduled to borrow a total Rs6.05 trillion ($89.87 billion) in the current fiscal year that started in April.

“There is no demand for short-end papers and if this continues, then even the long-end papers will not be sold fully,” said a senior treasury official at a large state-run bank, adding that RBI will need to buy more bonds through open market auction to cool off yields.

The RBI is scheduled to buy Rs10,000 crore of bonds via open market operation on 17 May.

After the auction the 10-year benchmark bond yield eased by one basis point to 7.73% as the long-end papers were fully sold. The bond had closed at 7.72% on Thursday.

Indian bonds have seen a heavy sell-off so far this year as inflation has remained above the RBI’s 4% medium-term target.

A sharp jump in oil prices in recent weeks and a weakening rupee is adding to concerns that the central bank could raise interest rates before the end of the year.