Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trim gains; Dr Reddy’s Labs falls 6%
Yes Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing and Sun Pharma are among top gainers on the key indices, whereas Dr Reddy’s, Coal India, Tata Steel and Adani Ports fall. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 09 33 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained on Wednesday following positive cues from the global markets. The rupee and bond prices fell as traders were worried on the future of RBI governor after news reports suggested that the spat between the central bank and the government worsened after 30 October FSDC meeting. Asian stocks gained, thanks to a rebound on Wall Street, although investors remained cautious over concerns of the US-China trade conflict and US corporate earnings. Shares in Tokyo outperformed, while benchmarks in Australia and South Korea reversed losses and those in China and Hong Kong rose. Moreover, reports that the Reserve Bank of India’s governor Urjit Patel plans to step down made investors cautious. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.27 am IST Dr Reddy’s shares down 6% after USFDA issue observationsShares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd fell as much as 6.64% to Rs 2,425 per share after the company disclosed that it has received a Form-483 with eight observations by the USFDA completed the audit of the company’s manufacturing facility at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam..
- 9.23 am IST Coal India shares fall 4% on govt stake sale planCoal India shares declined 4.38% to Rs 263.80 per share after the government said it will sell 3% stake in the company with an over subscription option of selling additional 6% stake as offer for sale to public. The floor price is set at Rs 266 per share. The amount to be raised would be around Rs 14861 crore, including the green shoe option. Offer will open on Oct. 31 and end on Nov. 1.
- 9.18 am IST Rupee, bond prices fall as RBI-govt spat seen wideningThe Indian rupee and bond prices fell on Wednesday as traders were worried on the future of RBI governor after news reports suggested that the spat between the central bank and the government worsened after 30 October Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) meeting. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 73.92 a dollar, down 0.33% from its Tuesday’s close of 73.68. The currency opened at 73.90 a dollar and touched a low of 73.93. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.882% from its previous close of 7.831%
- 9.04 am IST RBI chief Urjit Patel may consider resigning after rift with govt: Report
- 9.00 am IST Asian stocks gain; Tokyo outperformsAsian stocks gained on the last day of a bruising month after a topsy-turvy U.S. session that eventually saw equities rally. Treasury yields pushed higher and the dollar edged up. Shares in Tokyo outperformed, while benchmarks in Australia and South Korea reversed losses and those in China and Hong Kong rose. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index twice erased gains that topped 1% before finally securing a rebound in the last hour of trading. Chinese markets are in focus after calls from authorities to encourage funds to invest spurred a rally Tuesday, while the yuan held near the weakest level in a decade against the greenback.Japan’s Topix index rose 1.2% as of 10:27 a.m. in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.3%. Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%. The S&P 500 Index rose 1.6%. Bloomberg
First Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 09 00 AM IST