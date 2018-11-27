Opinion | Why dynamic asset allocation is ideal for investors

While it is practically impossible to perfectly time the market, dynamic asset allocation strategy seeks to strike a balance between equity and debt. Photo: Mint

Similar to the game of cricket, in unpredictable capital market environment, investors often grapple with a common question—how can one potentially sail through these phases of uncertainty? The right asset allocation strategy often plays a critical role in achieving this. Asset allocation is about finding the right balance between equity (which has the potential to generate higher returns with higher risk) and fixed income (with relatively lower risk and range-bound returns). Whereas a pure equity portfolio has higher risk linked to it, a diversified equity- plus-debt portfolio is better equipped to give stable risk-adjusted returns. A dynamic hybrid portfolio, which tactically assigns weights to equity and debt, has the potential to register stable risk-adjusted returns and take advantage of the prevailing market conditions to deliver higher returns.

Dynamic asset allocation is one such hybrid strategy. When markets appear to be relatively expensive (high price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratio), it is prudent to lower the allocation to equity and increase the allocation to debt. Conversely, when markets appear relatively cheaper, one may increase the exposure to equity. Such a strategy establishes an optimum balance between equity and debt based on prevailing market conditions instead of having static weights to equity and debt across market cycles.

For investors wanting marginally lower risk (compared to pure equity portfolio) and stable risk-adjusted returns, dynamic asset allocation strategy is ideal. At present, there are a couple of mutual funds offering schemes that employ such strategies based on similar quantitative models, but retail investors could benefit from more low-cost variants like ETFs or index funds.

Striking the right balance

While it is practically impossible to perfectly time the market, dynamic asset allocation strategy seeks to strike a balance between equity and debt using established quantitative model. As per our internal study, dynamic asset allocation model suggests a significantly lower allocation to equity during the pre-global financial crisis in January 2008, when the P-E of Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high of about 28 times. Mid-2018, the model would prescribe a lower allocation to equity as the market P-E is close to its maximum value registered during the previous seven years. With the recent correction in equity stock prices and the P-E coming down, the model would gradually increase its allocation to equity asset class. However, since the strategy includes some allocation to debt, it tends to underperform a pure equity portfolio for years when equity as an asset class performs well. For the strategy, it is a common practice to review the asset weights only on a periodic basis (say monthly or quarterly) in order to lower the portfolio churn and its associated costs.

The benefits

Dynamic asset allocation strategy registers higher return-risk ratio in comparison to equity-only strategy on account of much lower volatility due to diversification. To substantiate this, we analysed the annualised returns, annualised volatility and risk-return ratios of dynamic asset allocation strategy through the returns of the Nifty Dynamic Asset Allocation indices. The return-risk ratio of this strategy is considerably better than equity-only (Nifty 50 Total Return Index) strategy across all investment horizons, including 1, 3, 5 and 7 years.

This strategy is also believed to witness lower drawdowns as compared to an equity-only investment strategy. Drawdown refers to the peak to trough decline during a specific period of investment; it is reported as the drop from peak to subsequent trough in percentage terms.During the 2008 financial crisis, the highest drawdown recorded by the dynamic asset allocation model was about -27%, significantly lower than about -45% of an equity-only (Nifty 50 TRI) strategy.

There is seldom a single investment strategy that can outshine others consistently in all market conditions. Investment decisions often revolve around finding the right balance between various asset classes through unpredictable market conditions. Dynamic asset allocation strategy provides a dynamic, rule-based asset allocation mechanism that intends to tactically combine the unique benefits of equity and debt asset classes based on market valuation. The strategy is an ideal fit for investors seeking stable risk-adjusted returns with lower drawdown over long-term investment horizons.

Mukesh Agarwal is CEO, NSE Indices Ltd.