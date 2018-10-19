Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.23%, while foreign investors have sold $4.51 billion and $8.61 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Reuters

The Indian rupee on Friday opened marginally lower against the US dollar, tracking losses in local equity markets and Asian currencies. At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 73.63 a dollar, up 0.18% from its Wednesday’s close of 73.61. The currency opened at 73.62 a dollar. Markets were closed on Thursday due to Dussehra. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.887% from its previous close of 7.912%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex rose 0.11% or 36.53 points to 34,816.11 points. Year to date, it has risen 2.12%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.23%, while foreign investors have sold $4.51 billion and $8.61 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies declined amid broad global risk aversion and concern over the yuan’s continued weakness. Indonesian rupiah was down 0.18%, Japanese yen 0.16%, Malaysian ringgit 0.11%. However, Singapore dollar was up 0.18%, South Korean won 0.09%, Thai baht 0.06%, China offshore 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.954, up 0.06% from its previous close of 95.90.