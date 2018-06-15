India’s forex reserves up by $879.5 million to $413 billion

India’s forex reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to 13 April, 2018.

Mumbai:India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $879.5 million to $413.109 billion in the week to 8 June, helped by rise in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $593.7 million to $412.230 billion. The reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to 13 April, 2018.

It had crossed the $400-billion mark for the first time in the week to 8 September, 2017, but has since been fluctuating.

In the reporting week, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $875.4 million to $388.391 billion.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $21.189 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $1.8 million to $1.499 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also increased by $2.3 million to $2.029 billion, the apex bank said.