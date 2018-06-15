India’s forex reserves up by $879.5 million to $413 billion
In the week to 8 June, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $875.4 million to $388.391 billion
Mumbai:India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $879.5 million to $413.109 billion in the week to 8 June, helped by rise in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.
In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $593.7 million to $412.230 billion. The reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to 13 April, 2018.
It had crossed the $400-billion mark for the first time in the week to 8 September, 2017, but has since been fluctuating.
In the reporting week, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $875.4 million to $388.391 billion.
Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.
Gold reserves remained unchanged at $21.189 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $1.8 million to $1.499 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also increased by $2.3 million to $2.029 billion, the apex bank said.
More From Money »
- India’s trade deficit widens to four-month high at $14.62 billion
- Pain for India’s $350 billion state bonds is good, say investors
- Rupee weakens past 68 mark against US dollar, bond yield falls 5 bps
- TCS to buy back shares worth Rs16,000 crore at 17% premium
- Lending to affordable housing is growing but without banks
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Reliance investing in India’s first carbon fibre unit
- India set to launch $240 mn retaliatory tariffs on US imports
- India’s forex reserves up by $879.5 million to $413 billion
- Narendra Modi to chair 4th meeting of Niti Aayog’s governing council on 17 June
- Using peer-to-peer payment apps can hurt your relationships