Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for muted start amid weak global cues
SGX Nifty futures traded 9.50 points lower at 10913, indicating a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Jan 02 2019. 08 50 AM IST
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set for a cautious start on Wednesday as stocks in Asian markets declined over slowing growth in China. Shares in Hong Kong and China witnessed sharp losses, while stocks traded lower in Australia and South Korea. Oil markets reversed early gains on Wednesday to fall on the back of surging U.S. crude production and concerns of an economic slowdown in 2019. SGX Nifty futures traded 9.50 points lower at 10913, indicating a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.50 am IST Asia stocks fall as China data hits New Year startAsian stocks fell on the first trading day of 2019 and U.S. futures and oil pared gains as evidence of slowing Chinese growth weighed on investors already reeling from the worst year for global equities since the financial crisis. The yen touched a six-month high. The steepest declines were in Hong Kong and China, while shares also fell in Australia and South Korea. S&P 500 Index futures trimmed an advance spurred by signs U.S. President Donald Trump may be more willing to make a deal to end a government shut down. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2 percent as of 10:04 a.m. in Hong Kong. The S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.4 percent. Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1 percent. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 percent. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.9 percent Monday. Bloomberg
First Published: Wed, Jan 02 2019. 08 50 AM IST
