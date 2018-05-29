 Aurobindo Pharma shares down 4.5% after Q4 results - Livemint
Aurobindo Pharma shares down 4.5% after Q4 results

Aurobindo Pharma stock dropped 4.23% to end at Rs579.50 on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 7.45% to Rs560. On NSE, shares of the company plunged 4.50% to close at Rs578

Last Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 05 02 PM IST
PTI
Aurobindo Pharma on Monday reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs528.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday fell by 4.5% after the company reported decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The stock dropped 4.23% to end at Rs579.50 on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 7.45% to Rs560. On NSE, shares of the company plunged 4.50% to close at Rs578.

In terms of equity volume, 2.94 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 65 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Aurobindo Pharma yesterday reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs528.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs532.5 crore during the same period of 2016-17 fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs4,049.1 crore for the fourth quarter, as compared with Rs3,641.6 crore in the similar period of 2016-17 fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 05 02 PM IST
