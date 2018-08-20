Coal India"s share sale plans eclipse bright outlook for FY19 https://t.co/FlJWzc6vKu— Livemint (@livemint) August 20, 2018
Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits 11,500 for first time; Sensex at record high; L&T, Tata Motors top gainers
In intraday trade, the Sensex surged 312.39 points to a fresh record high of 38,260.27 and the Nifty 50 soared 74.35 points to an all-time high of 11,545.10. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Aug 20 2018. 10 35 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.35 am ISTIndiGo shares trade flat
- 10.25 am ISTSensex, Nifty extend gains
- 10.03 am ISTONGC shares rises over 4%
- 9.45 am ISTCoal India shares rise over 3%
- 9.28 am ISTInfosys shares dive 4% on CFO departure
- 9.23 am ISTL&T shares
- 9.18 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade at record highs
- 9.15 am ISTRupee gains against dollar ahead of US-China trade talks
- 9.02 am ISTGive IT investors an inch, they’ll take a mile
- 8.50 am ISTMetals feel the heat of Turkey crisis, US-China trade war
- 8.40 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Snesex and NSE’s Nifty 50 surged to new record higher on Monday following positive cues from global markets, with the Nifty hitting 11,500 for the first time. In intraday trade, the Sensex surged 312.39 points to a fresh record high of 38,260.27 and the Nifty 50 soared 74.35 points to an all-time high of 11,545.10. Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Monday as investors awaited developments on proposed Sino-U.S. trade talks and the Chinese yuan rallied away from dangerous lows. The Indian rupee along with Asian currencies strengthened against the US dollar over optimism that trade tensions between US and China will ease after planned talks due this week. Moreover, FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 147.31 crore on net basis on Friday and DIIs bought Rs 151.89 crore of shares, provisional data showed. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.35 am IST IndiGo shares trade flatInterGlobe Aviation shares traded 0.18% up at Rs 1,049.75. During the day, the stock hit a high of Rs 1,053.60 and a low of Rs 1,037. A new Airbus A320Neo aircraft of budget carrier IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd), which was inducted into its fleet barely a couple of weeks ago, has been grounded due to Pratt and Whitney engine issues, reported PTI.
- 10.25 am IST Sensex, Nifty extend gainsBSE Sensex traded higher by 300.38 points, or 0.79%, to 38,248.26, while the Nifty 50 rose 67.85 points, or 0.59%, to 11,538.60. In intraday trade, the Sensex surged 312.39 points to a fresh record high of 38,260.27 and the Nifty 50 soared 74.35 points to an all-time high of 11,545.10.BSE MidCap and SmallCap advanced 0.68% and 0.39%, respectively. All the sectoral indices on BSE, except IT and teck, gained led by capital goods, which rose 3.50%, followed by industrials, energy, oil and gas, and metal.L&T, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, ONGC and Coal India were leading the gains, whereas Infosys, GAIL, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the major losers.
- 10.03 am IST ONGC shares rises over 4%ONGC shares rose as much as 4.23% to Rs 170. The company will not sell its stake in Indian Oil and GAIL India in the near future as it has used internal resources to repay close to a third of the Rs 24,881 crore loan it had taken to buy HPCL, reported Mint, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter said. ONGC had in January received government approval to sell its 13.77% stake in Indian Oil and 4.86% stake in GAIL to help fund the ₹ 36,915 crore acquisition of HPCL.
- 9.45 am IST Coal India shares rise over 3%Coal India shares rose as much as 3.39% to Rs 290.75. The company said that it expects 367 million tonne output by the end of the current financial year from its 115 ongoing projects. The coal production from the projects is “planned to reach 377 mt in 2019-20,” Coal India said in a report, adding that there are 65 projects in the pipeline with a “targeted capacity of 247.66 mt per year”. “Of these 65 future projects, 27 with ultimate capacity of 108.29 MT have been approved,” Coal India said.
- 9.28 am IST Infosys shares dive 4% on CFO departureShares of Infosys Ltd fell as much as 4.03% to Rs 1,373.55 after its CFO M.D. Ranganath has abruptly stepped down from his position, marking the second CFO departure at Infosys in three years. In a statement to stock exchanges, Infosys did not give a reason for Ranganath’s departure, but said the company’s board had accepted his resignation and Ranganath would continue in his current role till 16 November 2018.
- 9.23 am IST L&T shares Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose as much as 5.21% to Rs 1,305 after the company said its board will meet on 23 August to consider shares buyback. It also added that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for directors/officers and designated employees of the company from Monday, 20 August till Friday, 24 August.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee gains against dollar ahead of US-China trade talksThe Indian rupee along with Asian currencies strengthened against the US dollar over optimism that trade tensions between US and China will ease after planned talks due this week. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 69.84 a dollar, up 0.48%, from its Thursday’s close of 70.16. The home currency opened at 69.83 a dollar. On Friday, currency markets were closed due to Parsi New year. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 9%, while foreign investors have sold $193.30 million and $5.35 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.02 am IST Give IT investors an inch, they’ll take a mileInflows to these funds have continued to be strong and the dearth of quality stocks in the market has forced some funds to consider increased allocations to Indian IT. IT stocks have also benefited from increased allocations to the sector by domestic mutual funds.
If companies are losing revenues from existing clients at a faster pace compared to what new deal wins will bring in, there is no point in investors getting excited. https://t.co/SvS4zuDEFK— Livemint (@livemint) August 20, 2018
- 8.50 am IST Metals feel the heat of Turkey crisis, US-China trade warWhile domestic metal companies will be affected by the decline in metal prices, producers will benefit from the rupee fall but their imports will become expensive
While domestic metal companies will be affected by the decline in metal prices, producers will benefit from the rupee fall but their imports will become expensive. https://t.co/oPrI3cmnb2— Livemint (@livemint) August 20, 2018
- 8.40 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian share markets are little changed in the morning trade as investors awaited developments on proposed Sino-US trade talks, reports Reuters. US stocks closed with gains over the weekend. S&P 500 rose 0.33% to 2,850.■ Larsen and Toubro Ltd informed the stock exchanges on Saturday that its board will consider a share buyback at its meeting on 23 August.■ Infosys CFO MD Ranganath, a veteran of nearly two decades at the company, has abruptly stepped down from his position.■ GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is working on a strategy to reduce the number of brands in India to around 20 from 130, and bring in more patented products from the parent to the country, reports Business Standard.■ An Italian road operator, Cube Highways and a Canadian fund are in separate discussions to acquire stake in Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd, reports The Economic Times. ■ Bharti Airtel is forming a new independent fibre company and has appointed Abhay Savargaonkar as the new unit’s chief executive officer, reports The Economic Times.■ A new Airbus A320Neo aircraft of budget carrier IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd), which was inducted into its fleet barely a couple of weeks ago, has been grounded due to Pratt and Whitney engine issues, reports PTI.■ The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and National Stock Exchange will suspend trading in shares of as many as nine firms, including Gitanjali Gems, from 10 September for not complying with listing norms, reports PTI.■ Vedanta Ltd has said it will be investing $2.3 billion towards capex on its oil and gas activities in the “near term” to increase the reserve base by around 375 million barrels, reports PTI.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)With inputs from Reuters, agencies
First Published: Mon, Aug 20 2018. 08 40 AM IST