PSU bank stocks gain as RBI allows lenders to spread bond trading losses
Shares of state-run lenders rose on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed banks to spread their bond trading losses, in a move that will likely boost the profitability of banks.
RBI on Monday said lenders can spread bond trading losses incurred in the December 2017 and March 2018 quarters equally over up to four quarters. The RBI has also asked banks to set aside profits on sale of their investments in bonds in a reserve from the current fiscal year.
The Nifty PSU bank index climbed as much as 2.9% and was on track to snap a two-day losing streak.
State Bank of India rose 2.7%, contributing to a majority of the gains on the broader NSE index which was up 0.07% as of 9.33am. Union Bank of India Ltd jumped 4.8% while Bank of Baroda Ltd and Syndicate Bank Ltd were up over 3% each.
Punjab National Bank, which is currently entangled in a more than $2 billion loan-fraud scandal, rose 2.5%.
Latest News »
- Lacklustre demand drags March factory growth to 5-month low
- Google shakes up management at top of powerful search, AI units
- Shree Renuka Sugars to attempt sale of Brazil mills again
- Karnataka polls 2018: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart 5th leg of campaign from today
- Investors looking for reasons to buy India bonds now have plenty
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Reliance Jio spurs investment in content, but returns are nowhere in sight
How India’s diesel, petrol prices compare with its neighbours’?
Food prices tread easy but political considerations are a risk
ICICI Bank board trusts Chanda Kochhar, but do investors trust ICICI Bank board?
Concor: strong volumes, but falling lead distances can crimp benefits