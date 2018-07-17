Why HDFC Bank is the top holding for 107 equity diversified schemes https://t.co/Rm0JhXnLfY— Livemint (@livemint) July 17, 2018
Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; Pharma, banking stocks lead
BSE Sensex trades higher by 50 points, while the Nifty 50 rises above 10,950. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Jul 17 2018. 12 31 PM IST
Highlights
- 12.31 pm ISTUPL shares rise 2.5% as it seeks to raise $3 billion
- 12.23 pm ISTLT unit gets order for setting up cracker furnaces
- 11.50 am ISTOil prices rise from three-month low
- 11.40 am ISTAjanta Pharma denies any action by drug regulator
- 11.10 am ISTWhy HDFC Bank is the top holding for 107 equity diversified schemes
- 10.30 am ISTHUL stock falls 3% after hitting all time high
- 10.15 am ISTSteel Strips Wheels shares rise 1% on new order
- 9.37 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade higher
- 9.28 am ISTAshok Leyland shares rise over 1% ahead of earnings
- 9.25 am ISTOMC stocks trade higher as oil prices fall
- 9.18 am ISTSensex, Nifty open flat
- 9.13 am ISTRupee opens higher against US dollar
- 8.43 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded flat on Tuesday, tracking losses in global equities. The Indian rupee on Tuesday strengthened against the US dollar as crude oil prices declined after comments from US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin. Asian stocks declined, weighed by a sharp decline in crude oil prices, while the dollar steadied ahead of US Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s first congressional testimony. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 12.31 pm IST UPL shares rise 2.5% as it seeks to raise $3 billionShares of UPL Ltd rose 2.59% to Rs 574.30 after Bloomberg reported that the company is seeking a loan of about $3 billion to help fund its bid for a Platform Specialty Products Corp. agricultural pesticides unit backed by shareholder activist Bill Ackman.
- 11.50 am IST Oil prices rise from three-month lowBrent crude prices rose from a three-month low after more oil workers went on strike in Norway, supporting a market that has been dominated by oversupply issues in recent days. Brent crude futures had climbed 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.12 a barrel by 9.01am. They fell 4.6% on Monday, at one point touching their lowest since mid-April. US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 1 cent at $68.05. They fell 4.2% on Monday. Read moreAn oil worker strike in Norway intensified on Monday when hundreds more walked out in a dispute over pay and pensions after employers failed to respond to union demands for a new offer. The strike, which began last Tuesday, has had a limited impact on Norway’s oil production so far, but some drillers warned of possible contract cancellations if the dispute goes on for a month or more.
- 11.40 am IST Ajanta Pharma denies any action by drug regulatorAjanta Pharma Ltd said that no action had been taken against the company by the office of Drug Controller General of India, denying allegations appeared in a news report. The company further added that the action was taken against Safetab Life Sciences, who is the manufacturer of drugs. Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) officers along with south zone drug inspectors raided Safetab Life Sciences premises from 9-11 July following a tip-off that the firm was manufacturing unapproved FDCs. Ajanta Pharma said, “This would have no bearing on the performance or operations of the company.” Shares of Ajanta Pharma were trading 0.58% up at Rs 975.35.
- 11.10 am IST Why HDFC Bank is the top holding for 107 equity diversified schemesHDFC Bank also figures among the top 5 holdings for 133 funds. What makes the stock so popular?
- 10.30 am IST HUL stock falls 3% after hitting all time highShares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell as much as 2.9% to Rs 1,701, in its biggest intraday percent fall since 2 May. HUL stock hit an all-time high of Rs 1,780 in early trading. It was up 28% this year as of last close. The company’s Q1 net profit rose 19% to Rs 1,529 crore, but missed street estimates as cost of materials climbed 16%.HUL delivered a steady Q1, helped by a low base, but volume growth trajectory is likely to taper down as base normalises and overall demand pickup remains modest, sadi Jefferies analysts. “Given additional headwinds of rising input prices and competitive pressures, it would be difficult for co to maintain pace of margin expansion.”Jefferies downgrades HUL stock to “hold” from “buy”, maintaining the target price of Rs 1,680. HUL’s consistency of performance is impressive, noted Kotak Institutional Equities, adding that sustaining these levels of growth would need acceleration in market volume growth from current 5-6% levels.Morgan Stanley retained “underweight” on stock with a target price of Rs 1,260, saying global consumer companies like HUL are likely to face higher risk of a disruption from smaller, more agile companies nibbling at incumbents’ market share. Reuters
- 9.25 am IST OMC stocks trade higher as oil prices fallShares of oil marketing companies were trading higher as crude oil prices fell 4% after US officials suggested the US will take a softer stance on countries that import oil from Iran. Hindustan Petroleum Corp ltd rose 2.6%, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 2.3%, Indian Oil Corp Ltd 2.2%
- 9.13 am IST Rupee opens higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened against US dollar as crude oil prices declined after comments from US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin. At 9.13am, the rupee was trading at 68.36 a dollar, up 0.31% from its previous close of 68.57. The currency opened at 68.38 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.36 and 68.41 respectively.The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.761%, from its Monday’s close of 7.801%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.55%, while foreign investors have sold $800 million and $6.34 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.(Ravindra N. Sonavane/Mint)
- 8.43 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ In the US, major stock indices struggled for gains for most of the session on Monday as other large US companies released their quarterly results. Asian stocks were subdued early on Tuesday, following the mixed close on Wall Street as investors shifted their focus to corporate earnings and as oil prices fell.■ The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the Indian economy will grow slower than what it had estimated just three months ago because of higher crude oil prices and speedier interest rate hikes.■ FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a 19.17% increase in standalone net profit at Rs 1,529 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,283 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.■ Shares of Infosys Ltd rose by nearly 6% to hit their one-year high level on Monday even as the company posted lower-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended on 30 June. ■ The board of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has approved the proposal for the insurer to hold a 51% stake in IDBI Bank, said Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.■ Fitch Ratings said it expects state-owned Indian Oil Corp’s (IOC’s) net debt levels to increase due to its large capital expenditure and investment plans in the medium term and affirmed a rating equivalent to India’s sovereign rating.■ Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) told the Supreme Court that it is ready to deposit postdated cheques for ₹600 crore with the court’s registry and sell its cement plant at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh in order to settle its ongoing legal battle with homebuyers and creditors.■ Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India launched F-TYPE sedan with a new petrol engine with price starting at Rs 90.93 lakh (ex-showroom).■ Earnings Corner: Ashok Leyland, Federal Bank, Crisil Ltd and Rallis India are among the companies that will be announcing their June quarter earnings today.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
First Published: Tue, Jul 17 2018. 08 44 AM IST