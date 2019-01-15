Bonds fall after ‘puzzling’ retail inflation data
At 9.15 am, the rupee was trading at 70.90 a dollar, up 0.03% from previous close of 70.93. The home currency opened at 70.75 a dollar.
Mumbai: The yield on 10-year government bond jumped 4 basis points as traders remained cautious after retail inflation data. The yield on 10-year government bond was at 7.26%, higher than its Monday’s close of 7.224%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
At 9.15 am, the rupee was trading at 70.90 a dollar, up 0.03% from previous close of 70.93. The home currency opened at 70.75 a dollar.
Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Monday showed consumer price index (CPI) based inflation falling to an 18-month low of 2.19% in December, against 2.33% a month ago, as food prices continued to slide. But core CPI inflation increased to 5.73% in December due to huge jump in health and education inflation.
Most sub-categories of core inflation recorded an increase. Medical services inflation soared to 9% in December from 7.2% in November; education services jumped to 8.4% from 6.6%; personal care items rose to 4.6% from 4.1%; household goods and services climbed to 6.4% from 5.8% and recreation services increased to 6% from 5.9%. Clothing inflation remained flat at 3.5%.
“The sharp increase in rural health costs amid a fall in headline CPI as well as weak rural demand is puzzling. I wonder what the explanation is,” said Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, research director and senior fellow at IDFC Institute, in a tweet.
The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.21% to 36,085.52 points. Year to date, it is rose 0.6%.
So far this year, the rupee has declined 1.4%, while foreign investors have sold $326.90 million and $48.10 million in the equity and debt markets respectively.
Asian currencies gained after China took more steps, including further tax cuts, to revive its slowing economy. South Korean won was up 0.33%, Indonesian rupiah 0.29%, China renminbi 0.26%, Thai Baht 0.2%, Taiwan dollar 0.15%, China Offshore 0.13%, Malaysian ringgit 0.11%, Singapore dollar 0.1%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.33%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.515, down 0.10% from its previous close of 95.61.
More From Money »
- Growth rates will continue to be 25-30% in digital payments space for a long time
- 3 factors that prevent people from buying health insurance: lack of trust, cost, complexity
- Is your mutual fund buying or selling stocks too much?
- You can withdraw your PF without UAN at no extra cost
- NRE account funds freely repatriable outside India
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- What to expect from the interim budget on 1 February
- Bonds fall after ‘puzzling’ retail inflation data
- Sukanya Samriddhi , PPF, NSC and other post office savings schemes that offer income tax benefits
- How to reduce your TV bill on Airtel DTH, Tata Sky, Dish TV, cable operators after new TRAI order
- Growth rates will continue to be 25-30% in digital payments space for a long time
Mark to Market »
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers
- Retail inflation moves past RBI target. Is a rate cut coming?
- What easing GST compliance norms mean for credit ratings of SMEs
- A reality check on the reform narrative that drove Indian equities higher
- Are forced bank mergers an emerging risk for investors?