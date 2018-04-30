 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by IT, banking stocks - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money
Live now

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by IT, banking stocks

BSE Sensex trades higher by nearly 200 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,700. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 11 21 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Monday. Photo: Mint
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Monday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbia: Benchmark indices gained on Monday following positive global cues and as corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment. BSE Sensex rose over 200 points to trade above 35,000-mark, while NSE’s Nifty rose past 10,700 led by gains in IT and banking stocks. Gains were, however, limited after shares of Reliance Industries declined over 3% following disappointing Reliance Jio performance and its plan to shut oil and gas production at its main fields in KG-D6 block in the coming months. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets:
  • 11.10 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 193.24 points, or 0.55%, to 35,162.94, while the Nifty 50 rose 54.10 points, or 0.51%, to 10,746.40. Al the sectoral indices on BSE, except energy and oil and gas, traded higher led by IT (1.44%), teck (1.23%), metal (1.21%) and FMCG (0.97%).
  • 11.05 am IST PC Jeweller reverse gainsPC Jeweller Ltd rose 17.8% to Rs209.70 after the company said its board will meet on 25 May to consider buyback of shares. However, the stock failed to hold gains and declined 5.56% to Rs168 at 11.03am on BSE.
  • 11.02 am IST Can Fin Homes shares down 4%Can Fin Homes Ltd shares fell 4% to Rs428 after the company said its net profit for March quarter rose 6.5% from a year ago to Rs 75.46 crore.
  • 10.57 am IST RCom, Reliance Naval shares extend lossesShares of Reliance Communications Ltd and Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd fell further. RCom declined 7.2%, while Reliance Naval slumped another 5.3%. So far this year both the stocks lost nearly 57% and 64% respectively.
  • 10.15 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 166.70 points, or 0.48%, to 35,136.40, while the Nifty 50 rose 43.30 points, or 0.40%, to 10,735.60.
  • 10.13 am IST Banking shares trade higherBanking stocks were trading higher. State Bank of India rose 2%, Yes Bank 1.4%, Bank of Baroda 1.4%, HDFC Bank 1.1%, ICICI Bank 1%, Federal Bank 0.8%, Punjab National Bank 0.5%. Meanwhile, Axis Bank shares fell 3.53% to Rs519.85.
  • 10.10 am IST IT stocks gained led by Mindtree, HCLIT stocks were trading higher. Wipro Ltd rose 2%, TCS 1.7%, Infosys Ltd 1.6%, Mindtree Ltd 4%, HCL Technologies Ltd 3.3%, NIIT Technologies Ltd 3.2%.
  • 10.07 am IST HDFC shares rise nearly 2% ahead of earningsHDFC Ltd shares rose 1.7% to Rs1,889.25 ahead of its March quarter earnings. According to 13 Bloomberg analyst estiamtes, the firm may post a net profit of Rs 2551.20 crore.
  • 10.05 am IST Bond yields may fall on RBI tweaks in FPI normsDomestic bond yields could fall on expectations that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will resume buying Indian debt, bond dealers said, after easier investment rules announced on Friday.
  • 9.35 am IST RIL shares down 1% as Reliance Jio numbers disappoint investorsShares of Reliance Industries Ltd fell 1% to Rs985. The company reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs9,435 crore, beating Street estimates, for the quarter ended 31 March. Revenue at the energy-to-telecom conglomerate rose 39% year-on-year to Rs1.29 trillion, buoyed by a rise in petrochemical sales and increase in global crude prices leading to better realizations in refined products. For the full year, RIL’s net profit stood at Rs36,075 crore, up 20.6% from 2016-17.
  • 9.33 am IST Kotak Bank shares gain over 1% ahead of earningsKotak Mahindra Bank Ltd shares rose 1.22% to Rs1,203 ahead of its March quarter earnings due later today. According to 11 Bloomberg estimates, the bank may report a net profit of Rs1,170.20 crore.
  • 9.30 am IST Vakrangee shares declined 5% after auditors resignVakrangee Ltd shares fell 5% to Rs 99.95 after the company said its auditors Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP have resigned from their position as the statutory auditors of the company with immediate effect.
  • 9.28 am IST Asian shares trade higherStocks in Asia gained, with some major markets shut for holidays, as investors weighed the ongoing earnings season against a mixed set of signals for global economic growth. The biggest gain for shares was in Hong Kong, where technology and bank shares rebounded. Markets in Japan and China were closed for holidays. Hang Seng Index climbed 1.5%, while the Kospi index gained 0.6%. The MSCI Asia Pacific excluding Japan Index gained 1%. (Bloomberg)
  • 9.26 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 205 points, or 0.59%, to 35,175.47, while the Nifty 50 rose 49.55 points, or 0.46%, to 10,741.85.
First Published: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 09 27 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Sensex live Nifty Nifty live Live updates

Latest News »

Mark to Market »