Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by IT, banking stocks
BSE Sensex trades higher by nearly 200 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,700. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 11 21 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbia: Benchmark indices gained on Monday following positive global cues and as corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment. BSE Sensex rose over 200 points to trade above 35,000-mark, while NSE’s Nifty rose past 10,700 led by gains in IT and banking stocks. Gains were, however, limited after shares of Reliance Industries declined over 3% following disappointing Reliance Jio performance and its plan to shut oil and gas production at its main fields in KG-D6 block in the coming months. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets:
- 11.10 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 193.24 points, or 0.55%, to 35,162.94, while the Nifty 50 rose 54.10 points, or 0.51%, to 10,746.40. Al the sectoral indices on BSE, except energy and oil and gas, traded higher led by IT (1.44%), teck (1.23%), metal (1.21%) and FMCG (0.97%).
- 10.05 am IST Bond yields may fall on RBI tweaks in FPI normsDomestic bond yields could fall on expectations that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will resume buying Indian debt, bond dealers said, after easier investment rules announced on Friday.
Bond yields may fall on RBI tweaks in FPI norms https://t.co/5RHteex6oa— Livemint (@livemint) April 30, 2018
- 9.35 am IST RIL shares down 1% as Reliance Jio numbers disappoint investorsShares of Reliance Industries Ltd fell 1% to Rs985. The company reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs9,435 crore, beating Street estimates, for the quarter ended 31 March. Revenue at the energy-to-telecom conglomerate rose 39% year-on-year to Rs1.29 trillion, buoyed by a rise in petrochemical sales and increase in global crude prices leading to better realizations in refined products. For the full year, RIL’s net profit stood at Rs36,075 crore, up 20.6% from 2016-17.
- 9.28 am IST Asian shares trade higherStocks in Asia gained, with some major markets shut for holidays, as investors weighed the ongoing earnings season against a mixed set of signals for global economic growth. The biggest gain for shares was in Hong Kong, where technology and bank shares rebounded. Markets in Japan and China were closed for holidays. Hang Seng Index climbed 1.5%, while the Kospi index gained 0.6%. The MSCI Asia Pacific excluding Japan Index gained 1%. (Bloomberg)
First Published: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 09 27 AM IST
