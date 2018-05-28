Margins are thin in fintech business, so scale is very important for profits

Raj Khosla, founder and managing director, MyMoneyMantra

MyMoneyMantra was in the business of distributing financial products long before the fintech boom gave way to online aggregators. In an interview with Mint, Raj Khosla, founder and managing director of MyMoneyMantra, speaks about how the industry has evolved and what is expected in the near future.

You started the distribution of financial products before the fintech boom. How has the journey been of starting offline and then moving the business online?

This industry has had many ups and downs and twists and turns. But every single year of our history of 28 years, we have made money. We closed the last year with Rs120 crore of net revenue, with an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 12%. We now have 2,300 employees spread across 40 cities.

We have been a sales, distribution and marketing company. Over the past two years, we have taken a crash course on the technology side and built our technology platform and completed our API integration. Now we are looking to leverage our proprietary database of our 20 million customers. It is specific data of financial products’ customers.

Over the years, how has fintech adoption taken off in India?

Fintech is a word which has been used a lot. It is just an alternative way to access financial services. As far as fintech adoption in India is concerned, money transfers and payments has seen the highest penetration of fintech followed by insurance, savings and investments and then financial planning. The lowest penetration is on the lending and credit products side.

Despite the huge network of banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), there is still an unmet demand for lending products. There is increasing investment in fintech space which has mainly gone to the payments space and also to the insurance space. Why the lending side is substantially behind is because this is not a one shot transaction like making a payment or buying an insurance policy. A loan involves multiple steps, including paying it back and collecting it for the lender.

The jury is still out on whether this model is scalable and profitable. You can reach huge scale but if you don’t make money, what’s the point.

Why is scale important in the financial intermediary business? You also said you have been making money from the first day itself. Is that not true for newer fintech companies who are into aggregation business?

I think a vast majority of new companies are dependent on investor funds. The margins in this business are very thin. There has to be a huge scale to make money.

How do you see the online and offline aggregation business converging?

I feel that the winning formula will be a combination of digital services and human advice. The advice could be face to face or through a digital channel. Hybrid model in my view would prevail over purely human as well as purely automated mechanisms. You cannot replicate something that has worked somewhere else expecting that it will work in India for sure. India has its own behavioural aspects. Whatever technology is brought in should be tailor-made for Indian customers. What we are trying to do is if a customer wants to deal with using technology, we do it that way. If the customer wants less technology and more human touch, we engage in that manner.

You raised the point that fintech has lower penetration in lending and borrowing, compared to payments and insurance. Why is that?

In borrowing, it cannot be just physical or digital. It is a combination. This is not something that we have decided. It is actually the financial institutions, banks and NBFCs who have adopted the technology in varying degrees. No national player is purely focussed on digital disbursements. They want to see some physical documents and ascertain some facts. They are not ready to just look at a score on the screen and process the loan. The lending fintech is still in nascent stages. For credit products, the lending institution has to take a credit risk. It will take some time before you can say that fintech companies can service customers completely for credit products. I don’t think that happening at least for the next few years.

A lot of VC money has gone into smaller fintech companies. It will take a long time for them to build scale. They are trying to lend to someone who does not have a credit score, which is an unmet demand and unbanked sector. So in that case they will be using artificial intelligence to assess creditworthiness. Now this is still a theory that needs to be tested and the jury is still out. It is still theoretical. It will take time for you to find out if the algorithm that you built is working or not.

What are the advantages and challenges that financial product aggregators are facing at present?

Demonetisation provided a significant boost to fintech by pushing people towards using digital modes of payments. Moreover, more younger people are becoming aware about the need to have insurance. So there is a major plus for payments and insurance. But then for investment products and financial planning, these require an element of advice. There is no one-size fits all approach for them.

You are already into credit products and insurance. Will the next step be a full service financial planning firm?

We are taking data analytics very seriously and want to utilise the 20 million-strong database now. Not many people have such a database. Once we analyse this data, we will be in a position to know what a customer is likely to prefer and then offer relevant investment products like mutual funds or even advice on property or other alternative investments.

Many fintech players have come up in the past few years. Does the market have the appetite for so many companies?

There are 500-600 million Indians under the age of 25. I would not call them middle-class, but these are surely aspirational class. The young people living in tier II and tier III cities. All of them want a credit card, buy some appliances or gadgets using a personal loan. So there is still a huge opportunity here.

Based on your experience over the years, if you were an investor yourself in a fintech startup, what are the questions you would ask to take a decision?

I would actually look at the way the company is attracting and acquiring customers and what is the cost of that and whether that is scalable. With scalability how much will the cost per lead generated drop? How will the amount spent on lead generated today go down and build scale simultaneously? Also, the roadmap to reach profitable scalability and if the roadmap is a practical one? In the short to medium term of 3-5 years, one can say that I was achieving scale of business. But if you have been in the business for 10 years and still not achieved profitable scalability, then I doubt I will invest in that business.