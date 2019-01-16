How much tax do you pay on debt-related investments?
Here’s a look at the tax rules that apply to some debt-related investment products
Last Published: Wed, Jan 16 2019. 09 22 AM IST
Any portfolio should have a balanced mix of asset classes. Diversification helps reduce the overall risk. For instance, equity investments tend to give higher returns than all other asset classes over the long run, but they are also riskier.
To balance that, one must invest in debt-related products. While these too carry some risk, they are considered safer. Also pay heed to the taxation rules to know what the net returns would be. Any change in rules can affect the reason why you had invested in the product.
Here’s a look at the tax rules that apply to some debt-related investment products:
First Published: Wed, Jan 16 2019. 09 22 AM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Why Tata Motors’ Project Charge at JLR is failing to recharge its shares
- Outlook on global profit growth worst since 2008 financial crisis
- Q3 results: ICICI Securities loses its retail broking crown
- High drug approvals to keep up pricing pressure for pharma firms
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers