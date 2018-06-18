Rupee hits three-week low against US dollar

Bond yield fell after RBI eased some rules to provide foreign funds more flexibility to invest in the securities. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened to a three-week low against the US dollar on Monday after trade deficit widened to $14.62 billion in May.

The rupee opened at 68.21 a dollar—a level last seen on 25 May. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.13 against US dollar, down 0.21% from its previous close of 68.02.

Trade deficit for May was at $14.62 billion against $13.85 billion a year ago, according the commerce ministry website on Friday. That gap was wider than a median $14.30 billion deficit projected in a Bloomberg survey.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.3%, while foreign investors have sold $289 million and $5.19 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Bond yield fell after the Reserve Bank of India eased some rules to provide foreign funds more flexibility to invest in the securities. The cap on total foreign portfolio investment in any single federal-government security was raised to 30% of outstanding stock from 20%, among other changes, according to a statement from the central bank late on Friday.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.832%, from its Friday’s close of 7.945%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.35% or 126.32 points to 35,721.38. Since January, it has gained 4.6%

Asian currencies were trading lower after dollar strengthened as escalating trade frictions between the US and China spurred demand for haven assets. China responded to the US putting tariffs on $50 billion of imports by placing an additional 25% levy on $34 billion of US agricultural and auto exports starting July.

South Korean won was down 0.58%, China renminbi 0.57%, Taiwan dollar 0.52%, Malaysian ringgit 0.36%, Indonesian rupiah 0.34%, Malaysian ringgit 0.31%, China Offshore 0.18%, Philippines peso 0.13%, Thai baht 0.11%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.21%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.875, up 0.09% from its previous close of 94.788.