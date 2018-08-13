Over the medium term, considering high fuel costs and pricing pressure and Jet Airways"s financial position, it is possible that the bottom is yet to come for the company"s shares. https://t.co/rWszyMx2jB— Livemint (@livemint) August 13, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dives 280 points dragged by HDFC twins, Nifty below 11,350
BSE Sensex trades lower by 280 points, while the Nifty 50 slips below 11,350. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Aug 13 2018. 10 26 AM IST
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened lower on Monday as global markets traded under pressure amid continued turmoil in Turkish lira, and ahead of key CPI inflation data at home. The Indian rupee slumped to a fresh record low against the US dollar as emerging-market currencies weakened. Asia markets skidded and the euro hit one-year lows as a renewed rout in the Turkish lira drove demand for safe harbours, including the US dollar, Swiss franc and yen. Traders are also cautious ahead of CPI inflation data for June due later today. According to a Bloomberg poll, the retail inflation will be at 4.47% in June from 5% a month ago. Moreover, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 510.66 crore on Friday, while DIIs purchased Rs 457.83 crore on net basis, provisional data showed. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.25 am IST HDFC Bank shares fall after MD resignsShares of HDFC Bank Ltd declined as much as 1.6% to Rs 2,080, its lowest since 4 July, after the bank said Paresh Sukthankar, deputy managing director (MD) and founding member of HDFC Bank, has resigned. Sukthankar’s resignation comes as a surprise as he was considered one of the front-runners to succeed MD and chief executive officer (CEO) Aditya Puri, who is set to retire in October 2020.“Do not see any near-term concerns to business given the strength of the senior management team but it does appear that the successor is most likely an external candidate. We maintain our ‘reduce’ rating given the current valuations and preference for corporate banks,” said Kotak Securities.“From HDFC Bank stock perspective, Sukthankar’s resignation is a mild negative in the near term but the bank had built strong leadership and hence we do not expect any material change in the multiple for the bank,” noted Nomura.
- 10.13 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade lowerBSE Sensex traded lower by 286.09 points, or 0.76%, to 37,583.14. The 30-share index opened 176 points lower at 37,693.19 and hit a low of 37,559.26. The Nifty 50 traded 81.35 points, or 0.71%, to 11,348.15. The NSE index opened at 60 points lower at 11,369.60, and touched a low of 11,340.30.BSE MidCap fell 0.42% and SmallCap declined 0.84%. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, bankex, finance, energy and basic materials led losses by falling over 1%. Healthcare, IT, FMCG and consumer durables advanced.Coal India, Sun Pharma, Mahindra and Wipro were among the top gainers, whereas Vedanta, SBI, Yes Bank and HDFC were among the major losers.
- 9.53 am IST Jet Airways shares fall over 3%Jet Airways shares fell as much as 3.23% to Rs 267.45 following latest financial and regulatory troubles at the company. DGCA is set to conduct a financial audit of Jet Airways, after the Naresh Goyal-promoted airline postponed its June quarter (Q1) results, reported PTI. On 9 August, the Jet Airways board deferred the Q1 results. Sebi is looking into Jet Airways’ deferring the announcement of Q1 results following reservations expressed by the airline’s audit committee.
- 9.45 am IST Why bank stocks are rallying despite dismal Q1 resultsBanking stocks have been on the rise in the past one month with those of public sector banks gaining the most. Indeed, in some cases, investors have been more gung-ho about a recovery in banks than the bank managements. Look at the above chart of banking indices. The Bank Nifty has risen 4.5% since July, while the public sector banking index has gained 14%. This despite 22 out of 36 listed banks posting losses for the March quarter. Read more
- 9.35 am IST Bajaj Electricals shares fall 6%Shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd fell 6% to Rs 570. Bajaj Electricals on Saturday condoled the death of its managing director Anant Bajaj, who died of a heart attack on Friday evening. Bajaj, 41, played crucial leadership roles through his 19 years career at Bajaj Electricals, from being a sales trainee in the mid-1990s to a project manager in 1999, and then being appointed as managing director earlier this year.
- 9.23 am IST SBI shares down 3% after Q1 resultsState Bank of India fell 2.8% to Rs 295.95. The bank on Friday posted a loss for the third consecutive quarter after setting aside funds to cover losses on its bond portfolio and increased gratuity. The country’s top lender by assets turned to a loss of ₹4,875.85 crore in the June quarter, from a net profit of ₹2,005.53 crore a year earlier. A Bloomberg poll of 17 analysts forecast the bank to report a profit of ₹237.80 crore.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee hits fresh record low against US dollarThe Indian rupee slumped to a fresh record low against the US dollar as emerging-market currencies weakened amid concern over the risk of contagion from Turkey’s financial-market turmoil. At 9.13am, the rupee was trading at 69.46 a dollar, down 0.9% from its previous close of 68.84. The currency opened at 69.49 a dollar and touched an all time low of 69.49. Turkey’s lira tumbles as much as 12.5% against the dollar as the nation heads for a full-blown financial crisis.
- 8.47 am IST Inflation data, Q1 results to set market trend this weekInflation data, quarterly earnings and global cues are expected to influence the stock markets’ trajectory in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts. The Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange are closed on Wednesday for Independence Day. “For the week ahead, CPI and WPI inflation data will be watched,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services. Read more
- 8.35 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets opened lower and the euro hit one-year lows as a fresh fall in the Turkish lira fuelled demand for safe havens, reports Reuters. US stocks closed with losses on Friday. S&P 500 lost 0.7% to 2,833.■ PVR Ltd said it has agreed to buy a 71.7% stake in SPI Cinemas Pvt. Ltd for Rs633 crore—a move that will help India’s largest multiplex operator boost its presence in the lucrative south Indian market, reports Mint.■ Sun Network plans to launch new Marathi, Bengali channels and roll out a second Tamil general entertainment channel in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, reports Business Standard.■ DLF Ltd is planning to return to Hyderabad and Chennai, stepping out of its home market of National Capital Region (NCR), to develop new office and residential projects, reports Mint.■ The aviation regulator has decided to conduct an audit of Jet Airways, which is facing a liquidity crisis, reports Business Standard. Meanwhile, the airline has initiated a stake sale process to raise $350-400 million from global private equity firms, reports The Economic Times.■ ITC Ltd, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Ltd and Cadila Healthcare Ltd are readying to submit binding offers to buy Kraft Heinz India’s popular nutritional drink brand, Complan, reports Mint.■ Reliance Jio Infocomm, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, is poised to launch broadband service bundled with internet-based television programming starting at about Rs 500 a month, reports The Economic Times.■ Earnings today: Godrej Industries Ltd, IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd and Tata Chemicals Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the June quarter today. (R. Sree Ram/Mint)With inputs from Reuters
First Published: Mon, Aug 13 2018. 08 36 AM IST
