Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; TCS, Federal Bank in news
US stocks end lower; Asian markets open on a mixed notes
US stocks dropped on Friday as a decline in Apple pushed the technology sector lower. A rise in interest rates also kept a lid on equities.
Asian stocks were narrowly mixed on Monday, with Japan and South Korea getting off to a muted start after US markets posted Friday losses amid declines in technology stocks.
TCS bets on Business 4.0 to push digital revenue to over $5 billion this year
India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is betting big on its ‘Business 4.0’ strategy to propel its revenues from new age-technologies like automation, cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) to over $5 billion this year.
Economic recovery on firm footing: RBI governor Urjit Patel
India is witnessing a revival in investment activity after several quarters of downturn, putting the nation’s economic recovery on a surer footing, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel said at the International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting in Washington DC.
True North in talks to buy 26% stake in Federal Bank’s NBFC
Private equity (PE) fund True North Capital is in advanced talks to buy a 26% stake in Fedbank Financial Services (Fedfina) for Rs400 crore. Read more
Idea Cellular’s proposal for 100% FDI under consideration of DIPP
Idea Cellular Ltd’s proposal to allow up to 100% FDI in the company is under consideration of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP)
L&T sells Bengaluru land parcel to Phoenix-CPPIB platform for Rs650 crore
Island Star Mall Developers Pvt. Ltd, a strategic investment alliance by Phoenix Mills Ltd and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has acquired a land parcel in Hebbal, north Bengaluru for Rs650 crore from L&T Construction Equipment Ltd.
HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 20% to Rs4,799 crore
HDFC Bank Ltd said its fourth quarter net profit rose 20.28% on the back of higher net interest income and other income.
12 IPOs lined up for the next 2 months to raise Rs17,000 crore
The initial public offering (IPO) market is gearing up for a burst of activity, with at least 12 companies planning to raise more than Rs17,000 crore over the next two months, after a quiet start to the June quarter.
Earnings corner
Bharat Financial Inclusion, Reliance Infrastructure and LIC Housing Finance are among the companies that will be announcing their March quarter earnings today.
IndusInd Bank’s big bad loan divergence foretells a painful bank results season
Investors in IBC companies face a harsh reality
Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services ends FY18 well, will valuations tango?
RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
ACC: Healthy volume growth, lower overhead expenses save the day