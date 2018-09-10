Petrol, diesel prices hiked once again today as Rahul Gandhi leads Bharat Bandh

Since mid-August, petrol price has risen by over Rs 3.5 a litre and diesel by about Rs 4 per litre as rupee hit record low against the US dollar, making imports costlier. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise today even as the Congress observes a Bharat Bandh from 9 am to 3 pm over rising fuel prices. Both petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 23 paise after which a litre of petrol costs Rs 88.12 in Mumbai while diesel costs Rs 77.32. Fuel prices vary from state to state due to taxes and it is the highest in Mumbai.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 80.73 and diesel Rs 72.83. In Bengaluru, petrol price is Rs 83.36 and diesel is Rs 75.18. In Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 85.60 and diesel Rs 79.22. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 83.91 and diesel Rs 76.98. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 83.61 and diesel Rs 75.68.

In Delhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi led the protest from Rajghat. The impact of Bharat Bandh is so far seen in various pockets of several states including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Although the Shiv Sena has not joined the strike in Maharashtra but Raj Thackeray led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended its full fledged support to the Bharat Bandh.

The Modi Govt is stealing from the people of India with excessive taxes on fuel.

Just a day ahead of the Bharat Bandh, BJP-ruled Rajasthan has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by 4%. The move by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will lead to a reduction in the two automobile fuel prices by Rs 2.5 per litre.

Congress has been demanding that to combat the rising fuel prices the central government must reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. Another demand is to bring it under the ambit of GST which will ensure that prices are uniform across the country. The finance ministry has already rejected it.

Since mid-August, petrol price has risen by over Rs 3.5 a litre and diesel by about Rs 4 per litre as rupee hit record low against the US dollar, making imports costlier. Global crude oil prices also continue to be under pressure.