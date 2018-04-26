Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, Wipro shares fall over 4%, Yes Bank gains
The BSE Sensex is currently trading higher by 39.31 points to 34,540.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 edges up by 17.30 points to 10,587.85. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets today
Last Modified: Thu, Apr 26 2018. 09 43 AM IST
- Mumbai: The benchmark stock indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Thursday on mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex is currently trading higher by 39.31 points, or 0.11%, to 34,540.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 edged up by 17.30 points, or 0.16%, to 10,587.85. The Dow Jones industrial average closed higher for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, recovering from sharp losses seen earlier in the day, as Boeing soared on strong earnings. Asia markets were mostly up in early trade on Thursday, likely taking cues from modest gains on Wall Street, where the Dow closed higher for the first time in six sessions. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets today:
- 9.33 am IST Wipro falls over 4%Wipro Ltd fell 4.5% to Rs 277 after the company said it does not expect any revenue growth in the current quarter, dashing hopes that India’s third largest information technology outsourcing company will turn the corner soon. Net profit declined 8.6% to $277 million from $303 million in the preceding quarter, on account of the company making a one-time provision for two clients, including British contractor Carillion Plc. and telecom operator Aircel, going bankrupt.
- 9.20 am IST Rupee opens flat in early trade against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday was trading little changed against US dollar in opening trade tracking mixed Asian currencies. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.91 against US dollar, down 0.02% from its Wednesday’s close of 66.90. The rupee opened and touched a low of at 66.94 a dollar. Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.75% from its previous close of 7.738%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Thu, Apr 26 2018. 09 43 AM IST
