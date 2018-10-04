How much a house costs in Bengaluru
With increasing urban population, buying a house in a large city, has become difficult —the main obstacle being cost
Last Published: Thu, Oct 04 2018. 09 38 AM IST
A house is probably the biggest spend for most Indians. And with urban population increasing manifold, buying a house in a large city, which is where most jobs are likely to be, has become difficult—the main obstacle being cost.
Determining a property’s value is difficult. Our compilation of property prices of prominent localities in major cities and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make an informed decision.
Here are prices of some properties in price bands of below Rs 50 lakh, Rs 50-75 lakh, and above Rs 75 lakh.
First Published: Thu, Oct 04 2018. 09 35 AM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Cues investors should look out for in the September quarter earnings
- An RIL-Hathway deal may result in a win-win for both companies
- Thyssenkrupp’s split could give Tata Steel an advantage
- Record spot electricity prices may hold a silver lining for stressed power plants
- For telecom operators, there is a strange light at the end of the tunnel