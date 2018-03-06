 Ripple pares gains as Coinbase shoots down trading speculation - Livemint
Ripple pares gains after US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reiterated that it hasn’t decided whether it will add new coins to its marketplace
Last Published: Tue, Mar 06 2018. 11 12 AM IST
Lily Katz
Ripple had gained as much as 20% to $1.08 on Monday amid speculation that Coinbase will enable trading of the asset. Photo: Reuters
Ripple had gained as much as 20% to $1.08 on Monday amid speculation that Coinbase will enable trading of the asset. Photo: Reuters

New York: Ripple, the third most valuable digital token by market value, pared gains after one of the biggest US cryptocurrency exchanges reiterated that it hasn’t decided whether it will add new coins to its marketplace.

“Our January 4th, 2018 statement continues to stand: we have made no decision to add additional assets to either GDAX or Coinbase,” the San Francisco-based exchange said in a tweet Monday. “Any statement to the contrary is untrue and not authorized by the company.”

Ripple had gained as much as 20% to $1.08 on Monday amid speculation that Coinbase will enable trading of the asset. It’s now up 6.5%. A spokeswoman from Ripple declined to comment on the speculation earlier.

Coinbase currently allows users to trade Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Litecoin. Bloomberg

First Published: Tue, Mar 06 2018. 11 12 AM IST
