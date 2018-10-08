Aavas Financiers shares make weak debut
Aavas, known previously as AU Housing Finance, was the mortgage lending business of Jaipur-based small finance bank AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
Mumbai: Shares of Aavas Financiers Ltd made a weak debut today on the bourses after its Rs 1,734-crore initial public offering (IPO) witnessed an overall subscription of 97% last week. Aavas Financiers shares opened 7.7% lower on the BSE at Rs 758 a piece , compared to the issue price of Rs 821, which was the upper-end of the price band, between Rs 818 and Rs 821 per share. At 10.05 am, Aavas Financiers shares were down 12.6% at Rs. 725, while benchmark 30-share Sensex traded 0.03% higher at 34,387.58. Earlier in the day, the shares touched a high of Rs 758 and a low of Rs 710.90, respectively.
Aavas Financiers’ IPO was launched in a week that saw a meltdown in stocks of non-banking finance companies. The market sentiment has taken a beating, with the Sensex and the Nifty 50 slumping 1,984 points and 654 points last week respectively.
At a price band of Rs 818-821, the share sale which aimed at raising up to Rs 1,734 crore received 97% subscription (excluding the anchor portion), data from NSE showed.
Aavas, known previously as AU Housing Finance, was the mortgage lending business of Jaipur-based small finance bank AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. In February 2016, Partners Group and Kedaara Capital acquired the company for Rs 900-1,000 crore.
