Stock Market LIVE: Nifty reclaims 11,400; Sensex rises 90 points
BSE Sensex gains 90 points, whole the Nifty 50 trades above 11,400. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 09 21 AM IST
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained on Wednesday following positive cues from Asian stocks amid ongoing earnings season. The Indian rupee was trading marginally higher against the US dollar, tracking gains in local equity markets. Asian stocks were broadly higher as investors looked past protectionism tussles and followed US stocks approaching fresh all-time highs. Oil prices rose on the back of worries about the trade row and a drop in Saudi Arabian output. Meanwhile, FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 314.83 crore on net basis on Tuesday, while DIIs sold shares worth Rs 319.9 crore. Sensex and Nifty 50 closed flat in the previous session. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.13 am IST Rupee trades marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading marginally higher against the US dollar, tracking gains in local equity markets. At 9.12am, the rupee was trading at 68.64 a dollar, up 0.05% from its previous close of 68.69. The currency opened at 68.66 a dollar.Bond yields gained for the fifth consecutive session after crude oil prices rose. Crude prices which were trading up at $ 74/bbl and advanced further during the day threatening to breach the $75/bbl mark. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.791%, from its Tuesday’s close of 7.786%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $410.30 million and $5.62 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.07 am IST CreditAccess Grameen IPO: Analysts express concerns over pricingAnalysts believe CreditAccess Grameen Ltd’s (CAGL) IPO to raise upto Rs 1,131 crore is priced aggressively with a price band of Rs 418-422 per share, and have expressed concerns over near term gains. CAGL is a Bangalore-based NBFC with forte in microfinance lending. They are focused on rural India and the under penetrated rural market provides growth opportunities. Read more
- 8.45 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Overnight, US markets closed with gains. S&P 500 rose 0.28% to 2,858 as investors tracked corporate earnings. Following Wall Street, Asian stocks opened higher.■ Alok Sonig, the CEO of developed markets at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, has quit barely five months after he was promoted to the role, reports The Economic Times.■ Punjab National Bank expects to complete the stake sale in its mortgage lending arm, PNB Housing Finance, by the end of the financial year, reports Mint. It is also planning to list its insurance venture, PNB Metlife, on the bourses.■ Tata Motors plans to bring around 10-12 new products in passenger vehicles segment in the next five years, reports PTI.■ Indian Oil Corporation has got clearance from the Odisha Pollution Control Board for expansion of its Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline, reports Business Standard.■ Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad is evaluating a potential minority share purchase in GVK Airports Holdings, which runs Mumbai international airport and has rights to develop a second one in the city, reports The Times of India.■ Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) said accumulated losses have exceeded its paid-up capital, adding that it is in talks to monetise assets, proceeds from which will be used to meet financial obligations, reports The Economic Times.■ Earnings today: BEML Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, BPCL Ltd, Cipla Ltd, HPCL Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Nalco Ltd, Lupin Ltd, and Thermax Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the June quarter today.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 08 47 AM IST
