India Post Payments Bank interest rates, facilities in 10 points

Beneficiaries display their digital QR code at the launch of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), in Chennai on Saturday. Photo: PTI

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will be like any other bank but its operations will be on a smaller scale without involving any credit risk.

A look at some of the facilities provided by the IPPB:

1. India Post Payments Bank accounts can be opened instantly through their respective mobile apps just by providing details like Aadhar number with KYC verification.

2. Doorstep banking service is one of the most distinct features of the IPPB, making it very accessible. The IPPB’s doorstep banking facility will offer the following services: account opening; cash deposits/withdrawals; money transfers; recharge and bill payments; third-party services like insurance, loans and investments; and other account-related services like updating PAN/nomination details, requesting account statement, and issuing standing instructions.

3. India Post Payments Bank doesn’t charge any fee for withdrawals made from its own ATM or any Punjab National Bank ATM.

4. India Post Payments Bank will offer 4 per cent interest rate in savings accounts.

5. India Post Payments Bank can offer forex services at charges lower than banks.

6. Most banks levy a charge in case one fails to hold a minimum balance in the account. In the case of the IPPB, there is no need to maintain a minimum quarterly average balance.

7. QR card is another service the IPPB is offering. With the help of a QR card, you can access your bank account and make transactions without having to remember the account number. All transactions will be authenticated via biometric verification.

8. India Post Payments Bank offers a free debit card with annual maintenance fee of Rs 100 from the second year.

9. India Post Payments Bank is expected to reach customers mainly through their mobile phones rather than traditional bank branches.

10. The IPPB has teamed up with financial services providers like PNB and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance for third-party products like loans and insurance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 September 2018 launched the payments bank of the Department of Posts that will take banking to the doorstep of every citizen through an unmatched network of post offices and almost 3 lakh postmen and ‘Grameen Dak Sewaks’.

IPPB services are now available at 650 branches and 3,250 access points and will be quickly scaled to all 1.55 lakh post offices by December 2018.