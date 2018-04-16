Percentage of top 10 holdings in mutual funds
Here’s the percentage of the corpus that mutual fund schemes hold in their top 10 holdings
Last Published: Mon, Apr 16 2018. 07 20 PM IST
Typically mutual fund schemes diversify. But some schemes’ mandate—or some fund managers’ preference—is to hold a concentrated portfolio. Here’s how much percentage of the corpus, schemes hold in their top 10 holdings
First Published: Mon, Apr 16 2018. 07 20 PM IST
Topics: Mutual funds concentration top 10 holdings AUM
