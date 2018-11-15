 Latest Bitcoin prices slump, crypto-linked stocks fall - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Latest Bitcoin prices slump, crypto-linked stocks fall

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, traded at $5,537 as of noon Tokyo time, according to consolidated pricing data compiled by Bloomberg.

Last Published: Thu, Nov 15 2018. 10 32 AM IST
Eric Lam, Min Jeong Lee, Bloomberg
Bitcoin prices breached the important level of $6,000 mark
Bitcoin prices breached the important level of $6,000 mark

Hong Kong: Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies in Asian markets fell after Bitcoin led a sell-off in digital currencies. Monex Group Inc., which owns the Japanese exchange Coincheck, and SBI Holdings Inc. fell over 2 percent to trade at two-week lows in Tokyo, while Vidente Co. and Omnitel Inc. retreated at least 4 percent in Seoul to lead declines among crypto-linked stocks.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, plunged as much as 15% during US trading hours, and traded at $5537 as of noon Tokyo time, according to consolidated pricing data compiled by Bloomberg. Rival coins also retreated, as the industry braces for a contentious split in Bitcoin offshoot Bitcoin Cash.

“The $6,000 mark, which had been serving as a floor for a long time, gave way -- this feels like a bit of a dangerous sign,” said Soichiro Tsutsumi, a trader with eWarrant Japan Securities K.K. in Tokyo. “Companies most impacted by the price move would be the ones with business models reliant on a client pool, on concern that the number of client accounts won’t expand.”

Bitcoin prices traded near $5,550
Bitcoin prices traded near $5,550

One stock bucking the trend was Ceres Inc., up over 18% for its biggest gain since January after reporting nine-month earnings.

First Published: Thu, Nov 15 2018. 10 28 AM IST
Topics: bitcoin price latest bitcoin price bitcoin price slump bitcoin price fall bitcoin

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »