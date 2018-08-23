Listed cement companies, such as Ramco Cements, India Cements and JK Cement, having exposure to Kerala could see a near-term slowdown in demand. https://t.co/fXVBgk6DT3— Livemint (@livemint) August 23, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase gains after hitting record highs, Tata Motors top loser
In intraday trade, the Sensex surged 201.88 points to a new record high of 38,487.63 and the Nifty 50 rose 49.8 points to an all-time high of 11,620.70. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Aug 23 2018. 10 16 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.10 am ISTCreditAccess Grameen shares fall 9% on stock market debut
- 10.00 am ISTMahanagar Gas shares fall 6% on block deal
- 9.50 am ISTKerala floods impact: Cement demand, prices to take a hit
- 9.32 am ISTLupin shares gain 3% on USFDA approval
- 9.27 am ISTPratap Snacks shares surge 11% on Avadh Snacks deal
- 9.23 am ISTHDFC AMC shares gains 2% on June-quarter results
- 9.18 am ISTSensex, Nifty extend record run
- 9.15 am ISTRupee trades below 70 a dollar
- 8.57 am ISTCommodity Corner: Gold, oil prices edge up
- 8.45 pm ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 extended their gains and hit fresh record highs in early trade on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 touching the 11,600-mark for the first time. However, the indices erased gains and traded marginally higher following mixed sentiment in global markets. In intraday trade, the Sensex surged 201.88 points to a new record high of 38,487.63 and the Nifty 50 rose 49.8 points to an all-time high of 11,620.70. Asian stocks traded mixed, while the dollar rallied as investors awaited a meeting of global central bankers after the Federal Reserve signalled no change to its pace of monetary policy tightening. Meanwhile, FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 254.25 crore on net basis on Tuesday and DIIs bought Rs 197.87 crore of equities, showed provisional data. Oil prices steadied after surging on a US government report that showed the biggest decline in crude inventories since late July. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.10 am IST CreditAccess Grameen shares fall 9% on stock market debutShares of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd listed at 8.8% discount on the bourses on Thursday, after its Rs 1,131 crore IPO was subscribed 1.37 times last week. CreditAccess Grameen shares opened 8.77% lower on the BSE at Rs 385 a piece , compared to the issue price of Rs 422, which was the upper end of the price band between Rs 418-Rs. 422 per share. At 10 am, they were down 7.11% at Rs 392. Earlier in the day, the shares touched a high of Rs. 394.70 and a low of Rs.385 respectively.
- 9.50 am IST Kerala floods impact: Cement demand, prices to take a hitAccording to analysts, Ramco Cements derives around 20% its revenue from Kerala, while India Cements and JK Cement get around 13% and 5% revenue, respectively, from the state.
- 9.27 am IST Pratap Snacks shares surge 11% on Avadh Snacks dealPratap Snacks Ltd rose 11% to Rs 1192 after the company announced the acquisition of a Gujarat-based snack foods company Avadh Snacks for Rs 148 crore. Prataap Snacks will be acquiring 80% in the firm through primary and secondary infusion of funds. The acquisition will help Prataap Snacks foray into Gujarat, the largest snacks market in the country.
- 9.23 am IST HDFC AMC shares gains 2% on June-quarter resultsHDFC AMC shares rose as much as 1.89% to Rs 1794. The country’s second-largest mutual fund house on Tuesday reported a 25% surge in net profit at Rs 205.26 crore for quarter ended 30 June, compared to Rs 164.57 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s total revenues rose to Rs 501.15 crore during the quarter from Rs 417 crore in the year-ago quarter. Further, the firm’s total expenses shot up by 12% from the year-ago period to ₹206.5 crore in the three months ended 30 June 2018. Shares of HDFC also gained as much as 1.95% to Rs 1950.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee trades below 70 a dollarThe Indian rupee weakened past 70 a dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes continued to signal further rate hikes if US economy stays on track. At 9.13am, the rupee was trading at 70.05 a dollar, down 0.32%, from its Tuesday’s close of 69.83. The home currency opened at 70 a dollar and touched a low of 70.06. On Wednesday, markets were closed due to Eid.
- 8.57 am IST Commodity Corner: Gold, oil prices edge upGold: Global gold prices inched lower, after hitting their highest in over a week in the previous session, as the dollar steadied on expectations of more US rate hikes. Spot gold rate was down 0.3% at $1,191.87 an ounce at 6.30am, after hitting $1,201.51, its highest since 13 August in the previous session. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,200 an ounce.Oil: US oil prices edged up to extend gains from the previous session, lifted by a decline in US commercial crude inventories, while international crude markets were weaker due to the trade dispute between US and China. US WTI crude futures were at $67.90 per barrel at 6.48am, up 4 cents from their last settlement. That followed a 3% jump the previous session. Brent crude oil futures were at $74.65 per barrel, down 13 cents from their last close.Metals: London copper prices slid almost 1%, falling for a second session as hopes of progress on trade talks between Washington and Beijing faded, triggering concerns about demand for industrial metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.9% to $5,949 a tonne by 8.35am and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gave up 1.1% to 48,060 yuan ($6,991.56) a tonne. Reuters
- 8.45 pm IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian market opened cautious as investors kept a wary eye on US-China trade tensions. Overnight, US markets closed mostly lower. S&P 500 lost 0.04% to 2,861.■ Directors of Jet Airways (India) Ltd will consider a plan to turnaround the financially-troubled carrier at a meeting on 27 August, reports Mint.■ Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd reported a 43% decline in its June-quarter net profit due to higher advertising and sales promotion expenses. Net sales fell marginally by 1% to Rs 524.65 crore.■ HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 25% surge in net profit atRs 205.26 crore for three months ended June this year.■ Tata Power and JSW Energy are vying to acquire a 1,980 megawatt coal-fired electricity-generating unit in north India, reports The Times of India. ■ The Centrum Group is set to acquire L&T Finance’s supply chain lending business that has an outstanding loan book of Rs 800 crore, reports The Economic Times.■ Kia Motors Corp. is developing a hatchback and a mid-size sedan for India in a product offensive as it seeks to challenge established rivals Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd, among others, reports Mint.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)With inputs from Reuters, agencies
First Published: Thu, Aug 23 2018. 08 46 AM IST
