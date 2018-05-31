Real estate prices in Mumbai
This week we take a look at some properties in Mumbai
Last Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 11 57 AM IST
Look out for real estate data in this space for cities such as Delhi and NCR, Mumbai and suburbs, Bengaluru, Mysore, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh, and others. The price range is Rs20 lakh to above Rs75 lakh. This week we take a look at some properties in Mumbai.
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 11 57 AM IST
