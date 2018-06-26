Rupee trades lower against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.84% compared to its previous close of 7.828%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Tuesday amid global policy uncertainties and sell-off in global equity markets.

At 9.08 am, the rupee was trading at 68.20 a dollar, down 0.10% from its Monday’s close of 68.13. It opened at 68.14 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.13 and 68.21, respectively.

The benchmark Sensex lost 0.33%, or 115.50 points, to 35354.85 points in pre-opening session.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.84% compared to its previous close of 7.828%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has lost 6.31%, while foreign institutional investors have sold $831.55 million in equity and $8.37 billion in debt.

Asian currencies were trading lower. China offshore 0.284%, China renminbi 0.200%, Malaysian rinnggit 0.144%, Thai baht 0.136%, Indonesian rupiah 0.113%, Taiwan dollar 0.095% and Hong Kong dollar 0.009. However, Japanese yen gained 0.420%, Philippines peso 0.082%, South Korean won lost 0.077% and Singapore dollar 0.051%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.192, down 0.10%, from its previous close of 94.289.