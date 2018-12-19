I got cheated as I didn’t know how to invest

Tapan Bhattacharjee had dabbled in some ‘high risk high reward’ investments in the past. Photo: Ravindra Zende/Mint

For Tapan Bhattacharjee, the primary focus had always been earning, not investing. After a 12-year professional stint in Saudi Arabia, Bhattacharjee returned to India to take care of his mother, who had suffered a heart attack. Since his job in Saudi provided no medical cover, Bhattacharjee had to pay the bills out of his pocket. “The staggering amount we had to pay for her operation was a wake-up call,” he said.

While he realised that he needed to invest, neither he nor his wife Sonali had a clear idea of how to go about it. He had dabbled in some “high risk high reward” investments in the past, but they turned out to be ponzi schemes. Unfortunately, he was also cheated by his friends. “So many people in my life swindled me, including a junior colleague. They misled me into thinking they were investing on my behalf and later disappeared. In one instance, someone promised to put money in an LIC policy and when I inquired at the supposed maturity date, I was told no investment had been made,” he said.

Bhattacharjee also had the stress of running more than one household, since he also supported members of his extended family. Matters became so desperate that he ended up taking a personal loan of ₹20 lakh to make ends meet. But he had to start shelling out ₹40,000 as EMI.

Over a cup of tea one day, he confided in a senior colleague, who advised him to get in touch with Deepali Sen, who had been his financial advisor for five years. “Deepali was a saviour,” said Bhattacharjee. “She immediately chalked out a plan for me based on the details of the assets and liabilities I had,” he said.

Sen saw right away that Bhattacharjee owned more real estate than he needed and was unnecessarily servicing a personal loan. She gave him clear guidelines, asking him to sell one of his homes immediately and close the personal loan. Sen also realised that Bhattacharjee was focusing too much on health insurance, and ignoring life insurance altogether. “He’s a smoker and was very paranoid about his health,” she said. Bhattacharjee had a health insurance cover of around ₹50 lakh, and was paying a premium of around ₹65,000 annually. “I understood his urge to cover the risks but not at the cost of meeting his other expenses. I told him that this was unnecessary, and that if he fostered the fear, he wouldn’t be happy even with a cover of ₹2 crore,” she said.

Since all the members of his family are young and fit, Sen instructed Bhattacharjee to do away with his extravagant medical insurance plan and said that he could scale it up if there ever were any health-related alarm bells. He now has a term cover of ₹2 crore, which she wanted him to prioritise since he is the only earning member of the family.

Bhattacharjee had bought a Ulip for ₹1.5 lakh just before meeting Sen. She knew it was a bad move, as it would give him a cover of barely ₹6-7 lakh. Since he was still in the free look period, she got it cancelled even though it was a difficult process to cancel it. Since Sen had the know-how, she helped him write an email threatening escalation, which worked. They apologised, and he was able to cancel the Ulip. This reinforced his faith in Sen.

Once he closed the loan, Bhattacharjee redirected the funds into a mutual fund SIP, which he increases by ₹5,000 every year. With the family members he supported settled well, his household expenses have also halved. Bhattacharjee is confident that he has successfully secured the future of his 12-year-old daughter Abhilasha, and he’s thankful to Sen. “Once you have control over your financial life, a lot of other things fall into place. It brings in transparency and peace of mind,” said Sen.