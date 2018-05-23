Opening bell: Asia opens mixed; Tata Motors, Infosys, Jet Airways in focus

US stocks dropped on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was not satisfied with US-China trade talks.

US stocks end lower; Asian markets see muted opening

US stocks dropped on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was not satisfied with US-China trade talks. He also said a highly anticipated summit with North Korea may not happen after all.

Asian stocks were mixed early on Wednesday after US stocks fizzled on the back of Trump’s remarks that he was “not satisfied” with the latest round of trade talks with China.

SBI Q4 loss widens to Rs7,718.17 crore, shares jump 5%

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss on higher provisions but forecast that its asset quality will improve substantially in two years, sending its stock higher.

SBI reported a net loss of Rs7,718 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, the second highest quarterly loss reported by an Indian bank. It had reported a quarterly loss of Rs3,442 crore a year ago.

Infosys shifts stance on activist shareholders

A new chairman and a new chief executive officer at Infosys Ltd have led to a shift in the way the company perceives risks to its business.

Tata Steel to raise Rs16,500 crore debt to fund Bhushan Steel acquisition

Domestic giant Tata Steel Ltd said it will raise Rs16,500 crore through debt instruments to fund Rs32,500 crore acquisition of Bhushan Steel Ltd.

Reliance Jio plans overseas expansion, may set up Estonia unit

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is planning to expand beyond the Indian market, and will set up a subsidiary in Estonia, reports Mint.

Indian Oil Q4 profit rises 40% to Rs5,218 crore

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC) reported a 40% jump in the March 2018 quarter net profit to Rs5,218 crore, compared to a profit Rs3,720.62 crore in the year ago quarter.

Cipla back in black, posts Q4 profit of Rs179 crore but misses estimates

Cipla Ltd, India’s second-biggest drugmaker by market capitalization, posted a Q4 profit on Tuesday, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Earnings corner

Bayer Corp, CESC, Eros Media, Grasim Industries Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Jet Airways Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd are among the companies that will be announcing their March quarter earnings today.