Stock Market LIVE: Nifty reclaims 11,300; Sensex up 280 points; Jet Airways fall 5%

Vedanta, Yes Bank, Coal India, Dr. Reddy’s and HDFC are among the top gainers. Here are the latest updates from the markets

Last Modified: Fri, Aug 03 2018. 11 00 AM IST
Nirav Vyas

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher on Friday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: BSE Sensex rose 200 points and NSE’s Nifty 50 reclaimed 11,300 on Friday led by banking stocks. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed, ending the worst week for the region’s shares since March, amid ongoing trade tensions, offsetting a mostly-positive earnings season and an upbeat message on the American economy from the US Fed. Oil prices edged lower, easing on persistent supply concerns as Russia increased production in July and Saudi Arabia cut the price of crude for its Asian customers. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.50 am IST Indiabulls Housing Finance shares rise 7%Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd surged as much as 6.7% to Rs 1,385, their highest since 23 April. The company reported a more than 30% rise in June-qtr profit after market hours on Thursday. The stock was the top percent gainer on broader NSE index. More than 2.3 million shares change hands, compared with 30-day average of 1.5 million shares. The stock had gained 8.5% this year as of last close, compared with a 6.8% gain in the NSE index.Motilal Oswal said focus on core mortgage loans and market share gains should drive AUM growth of over 25% over next three years, with asset quality trend likely to remain stable. Reuters
  • 10.10 am IST Why consensus EPS estimates of the Nifty index are fallingThe earnings season so far has been a mixed bag, but management commentaries indicate that rural consumption will continue to outpace urban consumption, say analysts
  • 9.57 am IST HDFC shares rise over 2%Shares of Housing Development Corp. Ltd gained as much as 2.08% to Rs 1,972.90. India’s largest mortgage lender raised lending rates by 20 basis points following Wednesday’s policy rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India. HDFC’s benchmark prime lending rate now stands revised at 16.65%, effective 1 August.
  • 9.48 am IST Rupee opens flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar, tracking gains in local equity markets. At 9.44am, the rupee was trading at 68.72 a dollar, down 0.01% from its previous close of 68.71. The currency opened at 68.68 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.75%, from its Thursday’s close of 7.72%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $413.60 million and $6 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
  • 9.38 am IST Mphasis shares gain 4% on buyback proposalShares of Mphasis Ltd rose 4% to Rs 1,218 after the company said its board will meet on 7 August to consider buyback of shares.
  • 9.30 am IST Jet Airways shares down over 5%Jet Airways India Ltd shares were down as much as 5.7% to Rs 312.25. The company has approached investment bankers again to help sell a stake in the carrier, reported Mint, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The fundraising is crucial for the airline, owned 24% by Etihad Airways PJSC of Abu Dhabi, as it faces several challenges including a surge in fuel prices, weaker rupee and intensifying competition. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal owns a 51% stake in Jet Airways, the second-largest carrier in India by market share.
  • 9.23 am IST ONGC shares rise 3% on positive Q1 earningsONGC shares rose as much as 3.01% to Rs 171. The company reported its highest quarterly net profit in over four-and-a-half-years on sharp rise in prices for oil and gas it produced. ONGC net profit of ₹6,143.88 crore in the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal was 58.1% higher than ₹3,884.73 crore in the year-ago period. The net profit is highest since December 2013 when earnings had hit ₹7,126 crore.
  • 9.18 am IST Sensex, Nifty trade higherBSE Sensex traded higher by 206.97 points, or 0.56%, to 37,372.13, while the Nifty 50 rose 65.10 points, or 0.58%, to 11,309.80.
  • 9.05 am IST DII inflows into equities decline over 70% in July from a month agoDIIs invested a net ₹4,212.81 crore in equities in July, the lowest since January, and a decline of 70.2% from June’s ₹1,41,46.15 crore
  • 8.45 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose as Apple became the first US publicly traded company in history to reach $1 trillion in market value. Asian stocks traded moderately higher as regional markets attempted to recover after sliding on trade jitters in the last session.Reliance Jio and State Bank of India (SBI), have tied up with to provide a platform offering digital banking, commerce, and financial services to customers.■ Tata Sons Ltd has written to the department of telecommunications (DoT) that the dues of its struggling telecom arm, Tata Teleservices Ltd, amounting to ₹10,000 crore and arising out of spectrum-related charges and licence fee would be assumed by either Tata Communications or the parent company itself.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s second-quarter earnings were a tad disappointing as both revenue and profitability missed analysts estimates, although the Nasdaq-listed company retained its full-year forecast of growing at best 10% in 2018.■ Drug firm Pfizer reported 60.64% rise in standalone net profit to ₹91.84 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2018-19.■ Second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported a marginal fall in July sales volumes at 544,529 units, down 0.73% from 548,577 units sold in July 2017.■ FMCG firm Marico reported 10.25% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹260.13 crore for the quarter ended 30 June.■ Indian gold demand is set to improve in the second half of 2018, after falling 6% in the first half, as government steps to boost farmers’ incomes are expected to lift rural buying power, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.■ The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal admitted Provogue (India) Ltd for insolvency resolution, making it the fourth company from the textile and garment sector to attempt loan resolution in bankruptcy courts.■ Earnings corner: Berger Paints, Nestle India, SAIL and Titan are among the companies that will be announcing their June quarter earnings today.
First Published: Fri, Aug 03 2018. 08 47 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Sensex live Nifty live

