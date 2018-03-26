 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, pharma, metal stocks rise - Livemint
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, pharma, metal stocks rise

BSE Sensex trades flat, while the Nifty 50 continues to trade below 10,000. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Mar 26 2018. 09 37 AM IST
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade flat on Monday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 trade little changed on Monday following losses in global equity markets. Asian markets traded lower on Monday, following a global selloff late last week amid fears that rising tensions between the US and China could lead to a full-blown trade war. The Indian rupee strengthened for the third session against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currencies. Bond yields gained as traders await details of the central government’s borrowing program for the first half of the fiscal year starting 1 April. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 12.98 points, or 0.04%, to 32,609.52, while the Nifty 50 edged down 11.25 points, or 0.11%, to 9,986.80.
First Published: Mon, Mar 26 2018. 09 35 AM IST
