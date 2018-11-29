More Indian employers working towards employees’ financial, emotional well-being

Of the organisations surveyed, 63% already have or are developing a strategy to improve the financial well-being of their employees. Photo: Bloomberg

Your job pays the bills and ensures the well-being of your family, but does your employer care about your financial well-being? Although many Indian employers do little more than cover the basics like employee insurance, there is a need for a more nuanced approach when it comes to ensuring the physical, emotional and financial well-being of employees.

These factors can determine the level of productivity employees bring to the table and, therefore, affect the functioning of the organisation. An employee mired in anxiety about loan repayment or bogged down by the responsibility of paying the bills while securing the future can hardly function optimally at the workplace, just like someone who isn’t physically or emotionally fit. Fortunately, companies in India are finally beginning to take a more holistic view of employee health and wellness.

According to the India Health and Well-Being Study 2018 released by Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, broking and solutions firm, many companies are looking beyond the physical well-being of their employees and working towards addressing their emotional and financial well-being as well.

The study, conducted from June to August 2018, covered over 100 organisations across multiple sectors, and revealed that most employers were most concerned with the physical well- being of their staff. Employers ranked lack of physical activity (62%) and stress (55%) as top concerns about their employees’ lifestyle, followed by obesity (43%). Poor financial well-being ranked lower with only 27% employers saying it was their top concern.

While the sense of urgency related to the financial well-being of employees is relatively low among employers, compared to health concerns, many are slowly moving towards having a structured approach to addressing the issue.

Of the organisations surveyed, 63% already have or are developing a strategy to improve the financial well-being of their employees and 13% are considering to develop one in three years’ time. Towards this, 50% companies are planning to deliver personalised messages to help improve financial planning as compared to only 6% at present.

A significant 37% of employers said they bring third-party vendors on-site as counsellors or educators to promote financial well-being among their employees, while 40% said they were planning to start in the next few years. Unfortunately, only 14% said they offer financial well-being assessment tools to help employees identify the most important issues related to financial planning. Another 26% said they had it on their agenda for the next year.

The importance of including employees’ families in such initiatives is not lost on many employers, with 44% saying that they are redesigning their employee assistance programmes to better cater to the emotional and financial needs of the employees as well as their dependants.

While it is heartening that 61% of the organisations surveyed have taken at least one action to improve the financial well-being of employees in 2018, it is a concern that almost half of the surveyed organisations still do not have a formally articulated health and well-being strategy.

“A large number of organisations have begun taking action in the areas of health risks management, physical activity and nutrition, and improving the emotional and financial well-being of employees. As the next step, companies now need to develop a holistic health and wellness strategy encompassing all four aspects of well-being—physical, emotional, financial, and family,” said Sudesh Shetty, head of health and benefits, Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers.

For the companies, of course, the exercise comes with its own set of challenges. Rising cost of the benefits they provide was cited as the biggest hurdle by 59% of the employers, while others mentioned the lack of actionable data, appropriate technology and employee engagement as major challenges in delivering health and well-being programmes. The study also found that although 82% of the organisations have started to provide regular communication that encourages employee safety and well-being, two out of five said poor understanding on the part of employees is a major hurdle.

The report concludes that an effective communication plan is critical for the success of any health and well-being strategy. Companies need to leverage technology and develop effective ways to engage employees to make wellness initiatives successful.