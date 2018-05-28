 What returns to expect on your investment - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

What returns to expect on your investment

Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of investments. Here’s how four asset types have done in different periods

Last Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 10 06 AM IST
Staff Writer
Photo: iStockphoto
Photo: iStockphoto

Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of investments. Here’s how four asset types have done in different periods.

First Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 09 38 AM IST
Topics: Investment Returns on investment Equity returns Gold returns Fixed deposit

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »