Live now
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Bajaj Auto shares up 3% ahead of Q4 results
BSE Sensex trades lower by around 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,650. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, May 18 2018. 11 23 AM IST
Highlights
- 11.22 am ISTRCom share price doubles in 2 sessions on report of Ericsson settlement talks
- 10.55 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade lower
- 10.52 am ISTBajaj Auto shares gain 2% ahead of earnings
- 10.08 am ISTBajaj Finance shares rise 3% on Q4 results
- 10.05 am ISTCentral Bank of India shares down 3% as losses widen in Q4
- 10.00 am ISTVoltas shares dive 6% after Q4 results
- 9.30 am ISTRCom shares surge 20%
- 9.26 am ISTSun Pharma shares rise 1% on new drug launch
- 9.23 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade lower
- 9.20 am ISTRupee opens lower against US dollar
- 9.15 am ISTAsia stocks trade higher
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined for a fourth straight session on Friday, following mixed sentiment in global stock markets. Asian stocks edged up as investors kept a cautious watch on developments in US-China trade negotiations, with the dollar perched near a five-month peak after the benchmark US Treasury yield hit its highest in seven years, Reuters reported. Moreover, Brent crude topped $80 a barrel for the first time since 2014 amid signals that stockpiles of excess oil will continue shrinking around the world. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.22 am IST RCom share price doubles in 2 sessions on report of Ericsson settlement talksShares of debt-laden Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) surged over 100% in last two sessions following a report that the company is in talks with Ericsson for an out-of-court settlement.RCom shares jumped as much as 24.77% in intraday trade to hit a high of Rs 20.65 after gaining nearly 57% on Thursday. Shares have now risen as much as 102% in last two sessions. So far this year, it has declined nearly 49%. Read more
- 10.55 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade lowerBSE Sensex traded lower by 93.97 points, or 0.27%, to 35,055.15, while the Nifty 50 fell 25.65 points, or 0.24%, to 10,657.05. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, FMCG, consumer durables, energy and oil and gas traded higher, while telecom, healthcare, capital goods and bankex declined. BSE MidCap and SmallCap fell 0.05% and 0.21%, respectively. Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Yes Bank were top gainers, whereas Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Wipro and Tata Motors were among the major losers.
- 9.26 am IST Sun Pharma shares rise 1% on new drug launchSun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares rose 1.5% to Rs487 after the company said its arm launched generic version for Daiichi Sankyo’s Welchol 625mg tablets in the US. Daiichi Sankyo has given the company exclusive rights to distribute these tablets, used to lower cholesterol, in the US.
- 9.20 am IST Rupee opens lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies. The rupee was trading at 67.78 against the US dollar, down 0.15% from its previous close of 67.70. The currency opened at 67.74 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.898%, up from its Thursday’s close of 7.881%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.15 am IST Asia stocks trade higherAsian stocks edged up as investors kept a cautious watch on developments in US-China trade negotiations, with the dollar perched near a five-month peak after the benchmark US Treasury yield hit its highest in seven years.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1% higher. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.25% and South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.25% and Shanghai climbed 0.3%. (Reuters)
First Published: Fri, May 18 2018. 09 26 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Tata Steel hitches itself firmly to India’s economic growth story
Escorts: Rural demand props up Q4 result, but other businesses do well too
Higher debt due to expansion may weigh on JSW Steel shares
Bajaj Finance Q4: Consumer business nets another stellar quarter
KEC’s Q4 results reveal strength as well as some underlying concerns