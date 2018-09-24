Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; Tata Steel in focus

The Government will take all measures to ensure that adequate liquidity is maintained/provided to the NBFCs, the Mutual funds and the SMEs.— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) September 24, 2018
Last Modified: Mon, Sep 24 2018. 09 14 AM IST
- 8.14 am ISTGovt will ensure to maintain liquidity in NBFCs, SMEs, says finance minister
- 9.08 am ISTRupee trades lower against dollar
- 8.53 am ISTFriday mayhem exposes chinks in non-banking financial firms’ armour
- 8.43 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices over 2-month high
- 8.35 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower on Monday amid rising global trade tensions. SGX Nifty 50 traded 28 points lower, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty. The markets in Japan, South Korea and China are closed for public holidays. US equity futures edged lower after China called off planned trade talks with US officials. Oil prices gained as OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia and its biggest oil-producer ally outside the group Russia effectively rebuffed US President Donald Trump’s calls for action to lower prices. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.14 am IST Govt will ensure to maintain liquidity in NBFCs, SMEs, says finance minister
- 9.08 am IST Rupee trades lower against dollarThe Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar, tracking panic selling in the local equity markets. At 9.07am, the rupee was trading at 72.45 to a dollar, down 0.34% from its Friday’s close of 72.20. The home currency opened at 72.47 per dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.031%, below its previous close of 8.07%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year rupee has declined 11.5%, while foreign investors have sold $1.22 billion and $6.79 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 8.53 am IST Friday mayhem exposes chinks in non-banking financial firms’ armourShares of finance companies fell anywhere between 10-50% on Friday.
Friday"s mayhem was a reminder to investors that NBFCs are far more fragile than bankhttps://t.co/HJCuvTrlAI— Livemint (@livemint) September 24, 2018
- 8.43 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices over 2-month highOil climbed near the highest level in more than two months after OPEC and its allies signalled less urgency to boost output and stopped short of promising extra volumes of crude despite US pressure to temper prices. Brent crude futures gained 92 cents to $79.72 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 77 cents to $71.55.Gold edged lower as the dollar held firm on news that China has cancelled trade talks with the United States, with the market also eyeing this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting for guidance on future rate hikes. Spot gold inched down 0.2% to $1,196.51, after falling as much as 1.3% on Friday on a stronger dollar. US gold futures were virtually unchanged at $1,201.1 an ounce.
- 8.35 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ The Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs on Friday and posted solid weekly gains as concerns about global trade dissipated. The markets in Japan, South Korea and China are closed for public holidays on Monday. Meanwhile, Australia’s market was lower in the morning of the first trading day of the week, following last Friday’s record gains on Wall Street.■ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are closely monitoring developments in financial markets and are ready to take appropriate steps if needed, according to a central bank statement on Sunday.■ Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a cumulative erosion of ₹89,779.67 crore in market valuation last week, in tandem with a weak broader market. ■ The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) relaxed know-your-client (KYC) requirements norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).■ The tax department has slapped ONGC Videsh Ltd a service tax demand of ₹7,666.10 crore on remittance the firm makes to its overseas subsidiaries for past one decade, sources in know of the development told PTI.■ Assuring lending support to non-banking financial companies, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said there was no concern on liquidity of such firms, amid ongoing debt crisis in IL&FS Group.■ Tata Steel announced it will acquire the steel business of Usha Martin Ltd for Rs 4,300-4,700 crore.■ IL&FS Investment Managers, a unit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) which announced debt defaults this week, said its Managing Director Ramesh Bawa had resigned.■ Yes Bank Ltd is staring at a lengthy search for a new boss after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut short the tenure of managing director and chief executive officer Rana Kapoor, who has led the private sector lender since its founding in 2004. Harsha Jethmalani/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Mon, Sep 24 2018. 08 35 AM IST
