Pound pares losses after Theresa May’s Brexit deal is rejected
The best case now for investors would be another Brexit vote, which could poost pound to $1.35, while the worst case—a Brexit no deal—would see the currency drop to $1.15
London: The pound pared losses after Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was roundly defeated in the UK Parliament, spurring speculation Britain’s exit from the European Union could be derailed.
Sterling was still on course to snap a two-day rally after May lost the vote 432 to 202, but erased more than half of the day’s drop. The government must now face a vote of no-confidence initiated by the opposition Labour Party on Wednesday. The party’s leaders have said that if there is not a general election, all options, including campaigning for a second referendum, remain on the table.
“While we have bounced since, we struggle to get excited about sterling’s upside here,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “We could see some market participants begin to think that the next move will be in favour of a ‘No Brexit’ outcome, but there is still a lot of blue water between here and there.”
The best case for a majority of investors would be another poll on whether Britain should leave the EU, which would boost the currency to $1.35, while the worst case—leaving with no deal—would see the pound drop to $1.15, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
The pound has lost around 15% of its value against the dollar since the Brexit referendum in June 2016 amid fears that the departure would badly hurt the country’s economy. Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said that Brexit could push officials to move policy in either direction, and that a no-deal outcome could lead to quicker hikes in an attempt to control inflation.
The currency fell 0.2% to $1.2839 after declining as much as 1.5% earlier. Analysts had suggested beforehand that a margin of defeat above 100 votes would be negative for the currency.
“The question now, assuming Labour fail, is whether they now default to a second referendum as party policy,” said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Europe Ltd.
“That should be clear within a couple of days.”
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Brexit deal rejected, Theresa May now faces confidence vote
- Pound pares losses after Theresa May’s Brexit deal is rejected
- European Union to step up planning for no deal Brexit
- ‘H1-B visa rule favouring advantage degree holders to impact IT companies’
- Theresa May’s Brexit deal rejected 432-202 in UK Parliament
Mark to Market »
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers
- Retail inflation moves past RBI target. Is a rate cut coming?
- What easing GST compliance norms mean for credit ratings of SMEs
- A reality check on the reform narrative that drove Indian equities higher
- Are forced bank mergers an emerging risk for investors?