Rupee trades higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday strengthened against the US dollar, tracking the gains from Asian currency market. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 72.53 a dollar, up 0.09% from its previous close of 72.60. The currency opened at 72.52 a dollar, touching a high of 72.52 and a low of 72.59.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 8.019%, from its Thursday’s close of 8.027%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index gained 0.36% or 131.59 points to 36455.76 points in pre-opening trade. Since January, it has gained 7.04%.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 11.93%—the worst performing Asian currency, while foreign investors have sold $1.92 billion and $9.42 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Taiwan dollar gained 0.206%, South Korean won 0.186%, Thai baht 0.105%, Singapore dollar 0.059%, Indonesian rupiah 0.054%, China offshore 0.044%, Philippine peso 0.039%, China renminbi 0.036% and Malaysian ringgit 0.014%. However, Japanese yen lost 0.194% and Hong Kong dollar 0.033%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.968, up 0.08% from its previous close of 94.894.