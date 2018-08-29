Top health insurance plans for you
Here is the Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings. It is designed for you to choose the best health insurance plans
Last Published: Wed, Aug 29 2018. 10 51 AM IST
How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle with the plan your agent sells or are happy knowing you have bought the cheapest plan, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a ready comparison, we designed Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here.
For family floater plans, there are two sum insureds (Rs10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh) and three categories—eldest insured is 35, 45 or 65 years old. For individual plans, the sum assured are Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The ages are 35, 45, 65 and 70 years.
First Published: Wed, Aug 29 2018. 10 50 AM IST
More From Money »
- Deals Buzz: Indian Oil waits for approval for raising Rs 20,000 crore via debentures
- Portfolio management schemes, unlike MFs, have performance fee along with fixed fee
- How expenses reduce your mutual fund’s NAV
- Exploring mutual fund fees which are linked to performance
- Is there merit in taking a re-look at expense ratios charged by mutual funds?
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- New real estate launches this year to lift investor sentiment
- Why power sector firms can’t afford to miss the big discount sale
- The implications of a depreciating rupee for Nifty
- Has the outlook for Jet Airways changed after Q1 results?
- Future Retail’s share price surge reflects on India’s retail sector