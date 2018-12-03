US markets jump at open on trade truce optimism

The Dow Jones rose 241.11 points, or 0.94%, at the open to 25,779.57. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: US stocks leapt at open on Monday, driven by strong gains in trade-sensitive industrial and technology stocks after the United States and China agreed upon a temporary trade detente.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241.11 points, or 0.94%, at the open to 25,779.57.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.33 points, or 1.10%, at 2,790.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 155.59 points, or 2.12%, to 7,486.13 at the opening bell.