US markets jump at open on trade truce optimism
US markets leapt at open today, driven by strong gains in trade-sensitive industrial and technology stocks after the United States and China agreed upon a temporary trade detente
Last Published: Mon, Dec 03 2018. 09 28 PM IST
Bengaluru: US stocks leapt at open on Monday, driven by strong gains in trade-sensitive industrial and technology stocks after the United States and China agreed upon a temporary trade detente.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241.11 points, or 0.94%, at the open to 25,779.57.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.33 points, or 1.10%, at 2,790.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 155.59 points, or 2.12%, to 7,486.13 at the opening bell.
First Published: Mon, Dec 03 2018. 08 55 PM IST
