 US markets jump at open on trade truce optimism - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

US markets jump at open on trade truce optimism

US markets leapt at open today, driven by strong gains in trade-sensitive industrial and technology stocks after the United States and China agreed upon a temporary trade detente

Last Published: Mon, Dec 03 2018. 09 28 PM IST
Shreyashi Sanyal, Reuters
The Dow Jones rose 241.11 points, or 0.94%, at the open to 25,779.57. Photo: Bloomberg
The Dow Jones rose 241.11 points, or 0.94%, at the open to 25,779.57. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: US stocks leapt at open on Monday, driven by strong gains in trade-sensitive industrial and technology stocks after the United States and China agreed upon a temporary trade detente.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241.11 points, or 0.94%, at the open to 25,779.57.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.33 points, or 1.10%, at 2,790.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 155.59 points, or 2.12%, to 7,486.13 at the opening bell.

First Published: Mon, Dec 03 2018. 08 55 PM IST
Topics: US markets US markets today US China trade detente Dow Jones S&P 500

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »