Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; Fortis, JSW Steel, BHEL in news

Asian markets open higher on Tuesday. Photo: Hindustan Times

US stocks end higher; Asian markets see a positive opening

US stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, bouncing back from strong losses in the previous session as trade tensions between the US and China appeared to ease.

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday after Wall Street rebounded on the first day of the trading week amid a slight easing in trade tensions.

Govt bows to bond market, to borrow less in April-September FY19

The government chose to borrow a smaller portion of its annual target in the first half of the next fiscal year, departing from its usual practice, amid rising yields and diminishing demand for government securities.

Manipal, Fortis hospitals to meet this week to approve proposed merger

The boards of Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd and Fortis Healthcare Ltd will meet in the next couple of days to approve the proposed merger of hospital chains of Fortis and Manipal, reports Mint.

JSW Steel to set up facility in Texas with $500 million investment

JSW Steel Ltd said its US unit would invest up to $500 million to expand its Texas operations, as part of a Memorandum of Cooperation signed with the Texas Governor’s office.

Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram

Top American investment bank Goldman Sachs is in talks to acquire a stake in Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd, the insurance business of financial services group Sundaram Finance Ltd, through one of its private equity funds.

Indiabulls sells Chennai township project to Bengaluru’s Ozone Group for Rs285 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) has entered into a definitive transaction with Bengaluru-based developer Ozone Group to sell its residential township project Indiabulls Greens in Chennai for Rs285 crore.

BHEL wins 75MW solar photovoltaic plant in Gujarat

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said that it has won its largest solar photovoltaic project till date for setting up a 75MW power plant in Gujarat.

KEC International wins Rs2,419 crore new contracts

Infrastructure firm KEC International said it has won new orders worth Rs2,419 crore across its businesses.