Future Enterprises raises Rs300 crore via NCDs

New Delhi:Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises on Tuesday said it has raised Rs300 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

“The committee of directors of the company...considered, approved and allotted 1,200 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs10 lakh each and 1,800 secured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs10 lakh each aggregating to Rs300 crore on private placement basis,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Future Enterprises closed 0.64% up at Rs39.15 on BSE.