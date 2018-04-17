 Future Enterprises raises Rs300 crore via NCDs - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money

Future Enterprises raises Rs300 crore via NCDs

Retail major Future Enterprises on Tuesday said it has raised Rs300 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis
Last Published: Tue, Apr 17 2018. 05 35 PM IST
PTI
Shares of Future Enterprises closed 0.64% up at Rs39.15 on BSE.
Shares of Future Enterprises closed 0.64% up at Rs39.15 on BSE.

New Delhi:Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises on Tuesday said it has raised Rs300 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

“The committee of directors of the company...considered, approved and allotted 1,200 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs10 lakh each and 1,800 secured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs10 lakh each aggregating to Rs300 crore on private placement basis,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Future Enterprises closed 0.64% up at Rs39.15 on BSE.

First Published: Tue, Apr 17 2018. 05 12 PM IST
Topics: Future Enterprises Future Enterprises bonds fund raising NCDs non-convertible debentures

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »