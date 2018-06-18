Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat, TCS shares rise over 1%
BSE Sensex traded marginally lower, while the Nifty 50 stays above 10,800. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Jun 18 2018. 09 45 AM IST
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded flat on Monday. Asian shares fell after US President Donald Trump cranked up trade tensions by going ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to immediately respond in kind. Fears of a global trade war added to pressure on oil prices, which extended Friday’s big fall, reported Reuters. The Indian rupee weakened to a three-week low against the US dollar on Monday after trade deficit widened to $14.62 billion in May. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.45 am IST Rupee hits three-week low against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened to a three-week low against the US dollar on Monday after trade deficit widened to $14.62 billion in May. The rupee opened at 68.21 a dollar—a level last seen on 25 May. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.832%, from its Friday’s close of 7.945%. The rupee was trading at 68.13 against US dollar, down 0.21% from its previous close of 68.02. Bond yield fell after the Reserve Bank of India eased some rules to provide foreign funds more flexibility to invest in the securities. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.832%, from its Friday’s close of 7.945%.
- 9.36 am IST OMC, aviation stocks gain as oil prices fallShares of oil marketing companies and aviation were trading higher after crude oil prices fall. Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd rose 3%, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd 2.2%, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd 1.6%. Among aviation stock, Jet Airways India Ltd gained 2.7%, SpiceJet Ltd 2%, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd 1%.
- 9.33 am IST TCS shares rise over 1% after share buyback announcementShares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1.5% to Rs1,869. The company on Friday said its board had approved a share buyback worth Rs16,000 crore at a premium of more than 17% from the previous close. At its board meeting, TCS said it will buy back up to 76.19 million shares, aggregating up to 1.99% of the paid-up equity capital, via a tender at Rs2,100 per equity share. Read more
- 9.07 am IST Stocks in focus today■ JSW Energy and Adani Power have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) for bankrupt Monnet Power, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development.■ Lupin Ltd expects single digit sales growth in 2018-19 due to sluggish US business that’s likely to impact overall global business of the company, said managing director Nilesh Gupta.■ Indiamart.com, one of the largest online listing platforms for small and medium businesses in India, will soon file draft papers for a Rs600 crore initial public offering, reports Mint.■ Markets regulator Sebi plans to revise the regulations for share buy-backs wherein more clarity would be provided on various aspects, including on the requirement to make public announcements, according to a senior official.■ The telecom department is likely to approve on Monday the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular that will create the country’s largest mobile service operator with proposed name of Vodafone Idea Ltd.■ Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, India’s second largest drug maker, soared over 3% on Friday, after the pharma firm said USFDA had given it the go-ahead to launch generic versions a drug used to treat adults with opioid addiction.■ State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd plans to acquire two public sector companies in the construction sector with a total investment of up to Rs500 crore.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
- 9.05 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading todayUS stocks end lower; Asian markets see a negative openingUS stocks slashed losses to close well off the lows of the day on Friday as investor worries about a US-China trade war decreased. Asian markets slipped on Monday as investors digested the escalation in trade tensions between the US and China after both countries announced tariffs last week.NITI Aayog meet: Modi vows steps to take India’s growth rate to double digitsPrime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to accelerate India’s GDP growth to more than 10% and laid down a blueprint to make development more inclusive and correct economic imbalances. Modi said the world expects India to almost double its GDP to $5 trillion soon.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
