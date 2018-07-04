Auto stock valuations don"t reflect the optimism of sales. What gives? Find out here by @VatsalaKamat https://t.co/bAibNojr4W— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) July 4, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; IT, metal stocks drag
BSE Sensex trades lower by 40 points, while the Nifty 50 slips below 10,700. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Jul 04 2018. 10 34 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.34 am ISTAuto sales sizzle but stock valuations continue to slide lower
- 10.13 am ISTTajGVK Hotels shares rise
- 9.53 am ISTVedanta shares down 2%
- 9.40 am ISTShriram Transport Finance shares dive 11% after brokerage downgrades stock
- 9.35 am ISTFortis shares fall 4%
- 9.25 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty open flat
- 9.15 am ISTRupee extends gains against US dollar
- 8.40 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded little changed on Wednesday, amid mixed sentiment in Asian and US stocks. The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currencies. Asian markets traded mixed, while the Chinese yuan stood near 11-month lows as the spectre of a US-China trade war haunted investors. Wall Street dropped, giving up early gains in a truncated session ahead of the Independence Day holiday. Oil prices were supported as larger-than-expected fall in US stockpiles confounded worries about supply shortage. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.34 am IST Auto sales sizzle but stock valuations continue to slide lowerOne-year forward valuations of market leaders Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp have come off from the highs scaled a year ago
- 9.53 am IST Vedanta shares down 2%Vedanta Ltd shares fell nearly 2% to Rs226.35. Mint reported Volcan Investments Ltd, the family trust of Vedanta Resources Plc founder Anil Agarwal, is considering a plan to acquire control of Anglo American Plc’s South African business by merging Vedanta Resources with the South African unit via a share swap. The merger of Vedanta Resources and Anglo American South Africa will create an entity valued at about $7 billion and eventually give Volcan Investments control of the merged entity.
- 9.40 am IST Shriram Transport Finance shares dive 11% after brokerage downgrades stockShares of Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd dived 11% to Rs1,162.90 after brokerage firm Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “outperform”. The brokerage firm also lowered its target price to Rs1,400 a share from Rs1,910 a share earlier.
- 9.35 am IST Fortis shares fall 4%Fortis Healthcare Ltd’s shares fell 4% to Rs137.20. The acquisition of Fortis has become a two-horse race with Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd and TPG-backed Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd placing binding offers for the controversy-hit hospital operator. While IHH Healthcare said that it has submitted an offer to buy Fortis, TPG-Manipal, which had earlier agreed to pay Rs180 per share, may have lowered its bid, reported Mint, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee extends gains against US dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currencies. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.50 a dollar, up 0.13% from its previous close of 68.58. The currency opened at 68.53 and touched a high of 68.47 and a low of 68.54 a dollar. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.74%, while foreign investors have sold $598.40 million and $6.11 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.878%, from its Tuesday’s close of 7.883%.
- 8.40 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks fell on Tuesday dragged by losses in tech shares, while lingering concerns over a trade dispute between US and other major economies rattled investors. Asian stocks were mixed early on Wednesday, with Japanese markets under-performing as trade jitters continued to simmer ahead of a deadline when tariffs are due to take effect.■ Tata Group, India’s biggest conglomerate, is considering separating the salt and branded lentils businesses of Tata Chemicals Ltd and folding them into Tata Global Beverages Ltd, reports Bloomberg, citing people who asked not to be named because the information is private.■ International Finance Corp. (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, on Tuesday said that it has invested Rs640 crore ($100 million) in Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.■ Mining mogul Anil Agarwal said that his plan to delist his flagship Vedanta Resources Plc from London Stock Exchange and take it private is no way linked to the Tuticorin incident and is merely an exercise to simplify a sprawling business empire.■ The government will clear the long pending Idea-Vodafone merger immediately after the Department of Telecom (DoT) completes all statutory formalities, telecom minister Manoj Sinha said.■ Flemingo Travel Retail, a leading duty-free and travel retail operator, has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s go ahead to garner Rs 2,600 crore through an initial share-sale.■ Leading stock exchange BSE will delist as many as 222 companies from Wednesday as trading in their shares has remained suspended for over six months.■ Non-banking financial company Manappuram Finance Ltd has signed an agreement to acquire 85.39% stake in Indian School Finance Co. (ISFC) for over Rs212 crore.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
First Published: Wed, Jul 04 2018. 08 52 AM IST
