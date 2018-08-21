 Gold vs stocks vs bank FDs: How much you would have earned - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Gold vs stocks vs bank FDs: How much you would have earned

Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of investments. Here’s how four asset types have done in different periods

Last Published: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 09 59 AM IST
Livemint
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of investments. Here’s how four asset types have done in different periods.

First Published: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 09 17 AM IST
Topics: Gold Stocks Bank FD Return from gold Return from stocks

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »